Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition

At a national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav was officially named the party’s new National Working President, signaling a generational shift in leadership within the party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national executive meeting is currently underway at Hotel Maurya in Patna. Party supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is presiding over the session, joined by his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, senior leader Misa Bharti, and several other prominent figures of the party.

Tejashwi Becomes RJD National Working President

The appointment comes as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav faces age-related and health challenges, prompting expectations that the leadership mantle would gradually pass to his son. Party insiders have long anticipated that Tejashwi would take on a more prominent role in shaping the party’s future strategies.

RJD tweets, "Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the National Working President of Rashtriya Janata Dal!" pic.twitter.com/OWL5PmlDg7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 25, 2026

Meeting Focuses On Strategy & Organisational Changes

RJD national general secretary Bhola Yadav confirmed that Lalu Prasad inaugurated the meeting, which addressed the current political landscape and the party’s approach to upcoming elections. Reports suggest that the session also included discussions on key organisational decisions to strengthen the party’s internal structure.

Tejashwi’s Rise Signals Broader Restructuring

Party sources indicated that the elevation of Tejashwi Yadav marks the start of a wider restructuring effort within the RJD. The move is expected to consolidate the party’s base and prepare it for future political contests, with Tejashwi taking a central role in planning and decision-making.

The appointment reflects the RJD’s intention to balance continuity with rejuvenation, blending the experience of senior leaders with the energy and perspective of the next generation.