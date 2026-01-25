Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition

Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition

Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed RJD’s National Working President, marking a generational shift and organisational strengthening ahead of future elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 01:48 PM (IST)

At a national executive committee meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav was officially named the party’s new National Working President, signaling a generational shift in leadership within the party.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national executive meeting is currently underway at Hotel Maurya in Patna. Party supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is presiding over the session, joined by his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, senior leader Misa Bharti, and several other prominent figures of the party.

Tejashwi Becomes RJD National Working President

The appointment comes as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav faces age-related and health challenges, prompting expectations that the leadership mantle would gradually pass to his son. Party insiders have long anticipated that Tejashwi would take on a more prominent role in shaping the party’s future strategies.

Meeting Focuses On Strategy & Organisational Changes

RJD national general secretary Bhola Yadav confirmed that Lalu Prasad inaugurated the meeting, which addressed the current political landscape and the party’s approach to upcoming elections. Reports suggest that the session also included discussions on key organisational decisions to strengthen the party’s internal structure.

Tejashwi’s Rise Signals Broader Restructuring

Party sources indicated that the elevation of Tejashwi Yadav marks the start of a wider restructuring effort within the RJD. The move is expected to consolidate the party’s base and prepare it for future political contests, with Tejashwi taking a central role in planning and decision-making.

The appointment reflects the RJD’s intention to balance continuity with rejuvenation, blending the experience of senior leaders with the energy and perspective of the next generation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav RJD 'tejashwi Yadav BIHAR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition
Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition
World
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget