'Tejashwi Means Government Jobs': Mukesh Sahani Says Bihar Wants Change

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday said that there is a strong wave of change in Bihar, asserting that people are disillusioned with the Nitish Kumar-led government and are now backing Tejashwi Yadav, whom they associate with employment opportunities.

Sahani stated that the Mahagathbandhan's campaign is drawing tremendous enthusiasm from all sections of society and that "Tejashwi matlab sarkari naukri" (Tejashwi means government jobs) has become a sentiment among the youth.

"It (campaigning) is going on very well. There is great excitement in every community about a change of Government. Everyone is confident - Tejashwi matlab sarkari naukri. People are fed up with the last 20 years of Government," he told reporters in Patna.

Criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sahani alleged that the state administration is being run by bureaucrats and "a remote control from Delhi."

"Nitish Kumar is unwell. He is not making any decisions; it is the bureaucrats who are making decisions. The Government is being run by a remote control from Delhi. So, people want a change," he added.

Responding to Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sahani said such comments were an insult to the Nishad community.

"Their mindset is not good. Rahul Gandhi stood with the community, understood them and entered a pond to catch fish with them. Making comments on that is an insult to the Nishad community of Bihar. Giriraj Singh and the NDA always insult the community just like that. They should apologise," he added.

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sahani said that while the Prime Minister has several responsibilities, he remains preoccupied with electoral politics.

"This is a big country, and the PM has a lot of work. He is not doing his work and is busy campaigning to win elections. After winning, he abandons those states and forgets about them," Sahani remarked.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced a series of promises for farmers, women, and government employees if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated that farmers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat over the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP), and will also be provided with free electricity for irrigation purposes if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar."We will give Rs 300 for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat in addition to the MSP to farmers. We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation," Tejashwi Yadav said.

As part of the alliance's welfare schemes, the RJD leader reiterated the promise under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. Women enrolled under the scheme will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marking a symbolic start to the new year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)