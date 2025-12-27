Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Death Threats From Expelled JJD Spokesperson, Seeks Enhanced Security

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTej Pratap Yadav Alleges Death Threats From Expelled JJD Spokesperson, Seeks Enhanced Security

Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav filed a complaint alleging death threats from expelled spokesperson Santosh Renu Yadav, who he claims was extorting money and working against party ideology.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a police complaint, alleging that his party's expelled national spokesperson Santosh Renu Yadav has threatened to kill him.

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat in this year's assembly elections, has also written to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, seeking enhanced security.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Choudhary said, "Yes, I have received his letter... The matter is being examined." Sachivalay police station SHO Gautam Kumar said that an FIR has recently been filed on the basis of Yadav's complaint, and the matter is being investigated.

Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, alleged in his complaint that Renu was appointed the JJD national spokesperson, but later, he started working against the party's ideology.

Yadav also alleged that Renu took money from party workers and others by promising jobs and other favours. Following this, the party expelled Renu on December 14.

The former minister, in his police complaint, also alleged that after the expulsion, Renu started abusing and issuing death threats to him on social media platforms.

Despite repeated attempts, Renu could not be contacted.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 by Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka. He, however, later deleted the Facebook post with a claim that his page was "hacked".

Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days after his expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors. PTI PKD ACD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tej Pratap Yadav
