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English NewsNewsIndiaTehsildar in Karnataka held red-handed taking bribe of Rs 50 lakh

Tehsildar in Karnataka held red-handed taking bribe of Rs 50 lakh

Dharwad (Karnataka), Sep 16 (PTI): A tehsildar was allegedly caught red-handed in Dharwad accepting Rs 50 lakh in cash, Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa said late Wednesday nigh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Dharwad (Karnataka), Sep 16 (PTI): A tehsildar was allegedly caught red-handed in Dharwad accepting Rs 50 lakh in cash, Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa said late Wednesday night.

Lokayukta officials laid a trap for tehsildar Sachidananda Kuchanur after a complaint was received from a developer in connection with rectification of land records and carrying out 'podi' (sub-division) of land at Yarikoppa in Dharwad taluk, he said.

Kuchanur allegedly demanded 1 acre of land and Rs 50 lakh in cash to get the rectification done. "So, when he was supposed to receive Rs 50 lakh cash today, we trapped him,” Siddalingappa said.

The developer had purchased around 33 acres at Yarikoppa and was seeking rectification of records showing cultivable and 'kharab' portions of the land, the Lokayukta SP said.

He said the Joint Director of Land Records had earlier ordered cancellation of the previous 'podi' and directed that a fresh one be carried out.

Subsequently, the Assistant Director of Land Records submitted a proposal to the tehsildar for rectification and sub-division of the land.

The complaint was given on Wednesday afternoon, following which the Lokayukta registered the case and laid the trap, Siddalingappa said.

The tehsildar had asked the complainant to come near KCD Ground, saying he would collect the money there, he said.

“The cash was in a red-coloured bag,” Siddalingappa said, adding that the complainant handed over the bag and the tehsildar put it in his own bag, following which Lokayukta officials caught him.

Siddalingappa said further action, including examination of his premises, would be decided subsequently. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI GMS SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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