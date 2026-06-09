Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTeenager dies, her 'lover' hospitalised after consuming poison in UP's Baghpat

Teenager dies, her 'lover' hospitalised after consuming poison in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jun 8 (PTI): A teenage girl died and her alleged lover was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a hotel here on Monday evening, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

Baghpat (UP), Jun 8 (PTI): A teenage girl died and her alleged lover was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a hotel here on Monday evening, police said.

The young man was referred to Meerut as his condition was critical, the police added.

According to the police, the Baraut police station received information at around 5 pm on Monday that a young man and a teenage girl staying at the hotel had consumed a poisonous substance.

Police arrived at the scene and rushed both to the hospital, where doctors declared Soni (17) dead. The man, Lucky (22), was referred to Meerut after his condition became critical. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Soni had eloped with Lucky in March. Soni's family had filed a complaint at the Binauli police station.

Later, the Binauli police recovered Soni and initiated legal action.

Baraut's Circle Officer (CO) Anshu Jain stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the case.

He added that the reasons and circumstances under which the two consumed poison are being investigated.

The CO stated that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.

He added that all facts are being gathered and the cause of the incident will be clear only after the investigation. PTI COR KIS APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 09 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dalit Teen beaten to death in Tehri Garhwal over inter-caste friendship
Dalit Teen beaten to death in Tehri Garhwal over inter-caste friendship
India
Teenager dies, her 'lover' hospitalised after consuming poison in UP's Baghpat
Teenager dies, her 'lover' hospitalised after consuming poison in UP's Baghpat
India
Rebellion Within TMC? Why Mamata's Trinamool Congress Is Facing Internal Dissent
Rebellion Within TMC? Why Mamata's Trinamool Congress Is Facing Internal Dissent
India
TMC Turmoil: Mahua Moitra Tells Yusuf to 'Have Some Shame'; Saugata Says BJP Approached Him
TMC Turmoil: Moitra Tells Yusuf to 'Have Some Shame'; Saugata Says BJP Approached Him
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz
West Bengal Politics: TMC MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Growing Speculation of Internal Rift
INDIA Bloc Briefing: Leaders Unite in Delhi, Press Meet Set at 2:30 PM After Key Talks
Missile War Update: Iran Fires 11 Ballistic Missiles at Israel Including Kheibar Shekan Strike
Middle East War: Iran-Israel Missile Exchange Intensifies as Regional Tensions Surge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget