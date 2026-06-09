Teenager dies, her 'lover' hospitalised after consuming poison in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jun 8 (PTI): A teenage girl died and her alleged lover was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a hotel here on Monday evening, police said.

The young man was referred to Meerut as his condition was critical, the police added.

According to the police, the Baraut police station received information at around 5 pm on Monday that a young man and a teenage girl staying at the hotel had consumed a poisonous substance.

Police arrived at the scene and rushed both to the hospital, where doctors declared Soni (17) dead. The man, Lucky (22), was referred to Meerut after his condition became critical. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Soni had eloped with Lucky in March. Soni's family had filed a complaint at the Binauli police station.

Later, the Binauli police recovered Soni and initiated legal action.

Baraut's Circle Officer (CO) Anshu Jain stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the case.

He added that the reasons and circumstances under which the two consumed poison are being investigated.

The CO stated that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.

He added that all facts are being gathered and the cause of the incident will be clear only after the investigation. PTI COR KIS APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)