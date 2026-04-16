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HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Alleges ‘Corporate Jihad’, Calls For Priority Hiring Of Hindus

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Alleges ‘Corporate Jihad’, Calls For Priority Hiring Of Hindus

Nitesh Rane alleges “corporate jihad” in Maharashtra, suggests hiring preference amid probe into alleged misconduct at TCS Nashik unit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday claimed the emergence of "corporate jihad" in the state, and said giving preference to hiring only Hindu candidates was the "need of the hour" to prevent "jihadist activities".

His remarks were in reference to the alleged attempts to religious conversion and sexual harassment that have surfaced in a BPO unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Police have arrested eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including seven men and a female operations manager. Another female employee is absconding. The National Commission for Women on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of employees.

Referring to the TCS case in Nashik, Rane alleged that jobs were being misused as a tool for religious conversion.

"If every platform, from trade to corporate offices, is used to target Hindus through various forms of jihad, it is time for a firm response," he told reporters.

Due to such incidents, a sentiment is growing within the Hindu community to engage in economic transactions and employment solely with fellow Hindus to safeguard interests, the fisheries minister claimed.

The minister warned that companies might soon adopt a policy of hiring only Hindus to prevent such "jihadist activities".

"We are not seeking to divide society, but reacting to the experiences on the ground. If employment provided for livelihood is diverted towards religious conversion, then prioritising Hindu candidates is the need of the hour to strengthen the 'Hindu rashtra'," Rane added.

"It is time to take a stand if employment is misused for stoking jihad, instead of seeing it as a means of livelihood," Rane said. PTI ND NP

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'corporate jihad' as claimed by Nitesh Rane?

Nitesh Rane claimed 'corporate jihad' refers to the alleged misuse of jobs for religious conversion and sexual harassment, citing the TCS case in Nashik.

What incidents prompted Nitesh Rane's remarks?

His remarks were prompted by alleged attempts of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a TCS BPO unit in Nashik, leading to arrests.

What is the proposed solution to prevent 'jihadist activities' in employment?

Nitesh Rane suggested that companies might need to prioritize hiring Hindu candidates to safeguard interests and strengthen the 'Hindu rashtra'.

What is the sentiment within the Hindu community regarding employment, according to Nitesh Rane?

A sentiment is growing within the Hindu community to engage in economic transactions and employment solely with fellow Hindus to protect their interests.

Published at : 16 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra BJP TCS Nitesh Rane Nashik
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