TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan's Husband Shares Location, Cop Find Door Locked

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HomeNewsIndiaTCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Still Untraced; Husband Shares Location, Police Find House Locked

TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Still Untraced; Husband Shares Location, Police Find House Locked

TCS Nashik case accused Nida Khan remains absconding for a week. Police traced leads to Mumbra, but found locations locked. SIT probes harassment and conversion allegations; 8 arrests made.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Key accused in TCS Nashik case on the run.
  • Police suspect accused fled to Mumbra to evade arrest.

The TCS Nashik "conversion" case accused, Nida Khan, is on the run now for the last week and police is still trying to trace her location. Police even contacted husband but still it remains unhelpful. 

The accused, who is absconding, has been under the police scanner since multiple complaints were registered in Nashik, where the TCS unit is located. Investigators believe she may have shifted to Mumbra around two months ago to evade arrest.

According to police sources, the woman’s husband told officers that she had gone to a relative’s house. However, when the team visited the location, it was found locked, and both the accused’s and the relative’s phones were switched off, PTI reported.

“The team is pursuing specific leads in Mumbra. We have reason to believe the accused changed her location to avoid arrest,” a police officer said.

Following the emergence of the case last week, Nashik Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe complaints by eight women employees, who alleged mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues, along with inaction by the human resources department. Allegations of forced religious conversion have also been reported.

So far, police have arrested eight TCS employees — seven men and a female operations manager, while another woman remains absconding. Three police teams have been formed to trace her, with one currently operating in Mumbra.

The SIT is investigating nine cases related to exploitation, attempted forced conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and workplace harassment at the TCS unit.

TCS has reiterated its long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion, and confirmed that the employees under investigation have been suspended.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran earlier described the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing”, adding that a comprehensive internal probe is underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the main accused in the TCS Nashik conversion case and what is her current status?

Nida Khan is the main accused in the TCS Nashik conversion case. She has been on the run for a week and police are actively trying to trace her location.

What are the allegations against the accused in the TCS Nashik case?

The allegations include mental and sexual harassment, inaction by HR, exploitation, attempted forced religious conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and workplace harassment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIT Nida Khan TCS Nashik Case TCS Conversion Case Nida Khan Husband Police Investigates Case
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