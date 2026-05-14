Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu reinforces 21-year-old drinking age, requiring strict ID checks.

Government closed 717 liquor shops near sensitive public areas.

Possible reduction in liquor shop operating hours to 8 pm.

State balances revenue needs with public welfare initiatives.

Days after taking charge as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay has moved to strengthen liquor regulations in Tamil Nadu, signaling a tougher approach toward alcohol sales and public welfare. The administration has reiterated that the legal drinking age in the state remains 21 and instructed all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation outlets to enforce stricter verification procedures before selling alcohol.

The fresh directives come shortly after the government shut down 717 TASMAC shops located near temples, educational institutions, and bus stands in one of the new administration’s earliest major policy actions.

TASMAC Staff Ordered To Verify Customer Age

Under the revised enforcement measures, TASMAC employees have been directed to check the age of customers carefully before completing liquor sales.

Officials said staff members must demand valid government-issued identification documents such as Aadhaar cards, driving licences, or other approved ID proof whenever there is uncertainty about a customer’s age.

The government has made it clear that liquor cannot be sold to anyone below 21 years of age. Authorities believe stricter implementation of the rule could help reduce underage drinking and improve compliance across the state-run retail network.

Government Mulls Reducing Shop Operating Hours

Alongside tighter age checks, the state government is also reviewing TASMAC operating hours as part of a broader effort to regulate liquor access.

At present, TASMAC outlets function from 12 noon until 10 pm. However, senior officials indicated that discussions are underway regarding a proposal to advance the closing time to 8 pm.

No formal order has yet been issued, but the proposal is reportedly under active consideration within the administration.

If implemented, it would mark one of the most significant operational changes to TASMAC timings in recent years.

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Closure of 717 Shops Marks Early Policy Shift

The crackdown follows an audit ordered by Chief Minister Vijay after assuming office. According to government data, Tamil Nadu currently has 4,765 TASMAC retail outlets operating across the state.

The review identified hundreds of shops functioning within 500 metres of sensitive public spaces such as places of worship, schools, colleges, and bus stations.

Based on the findings, the government ordered the closure of 717 outlets.

The move has been positioned by the administration as part of a wider public welfare initiative aimed at balancing revenue interests with social concerns linked to alcohol consumption.

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TASMAC Remains Key Revenue Source

Despite the closures and tighter controls, liquor sales continue to play a major role in Tamil Nadu’s finances.

In 2025, TASMAC recorded revenues of ₹48,344 crore, making it the state’s second-largest revenue-generating department after the registrations sector.

The government now faces the challenge of maintaining revenue collection while simultaneously introducing stricter regulations intended to limit access to alcohol and improve enforcement standards.