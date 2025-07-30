Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Tareef Hi Tareef Mai Tariff Lag Gaya': Congress Jabs PM Modi Over 'Friend' Trump's 25% Tariff On India — Video

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Trump's 25% tariff on India as a "huge setback" for Modi and the Indian economy, calling it "blackmail."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:25 PM (IST)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that Donald Trump imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India is a major setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the US president cannot decide from where Delhi will buy oil. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh termed Trump's 25 per cent tariff move on India "a huge setback for our country, our economy, and the PM" and said "this is blackmail by the US".He also said that PM Modi should not be afraid of Trump's move.

" This is a huge setback to PM Modi and India...Taareef hi tareef mein tariff lag gaya...There were no gains from Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump..President Trump has stated 30 times that he halted Operation Sindoor...So what did we get from this (India-US) friendship? The country is still questioning why Operation Sindoor was suddenly stopped," Jairam Ramesh told ANI."

"This is a huge setback for our country, our economy and the PM. The PM should not be scared. This is blackmail by the US...It is a time of trouble for us. This will impact our engineering, pharmaceuticals, and business industries. This is a huge challenge before us. We used to think there were two big challenges before us - Pakistan and China, but the US has emerged as the third big trouble," he added.

US President Donald Trump today, in a social media post on his Truth Social account, announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1. Trump also said India will face additional penalties for purchasing oil from Russia.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", Trump posted.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Trump Tariff Congress On Trump Tariff Trump Tariff Updates
