New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), on Tuesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said that a total of 36,684 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since Independence.

Addressing a gathering at the National Police Memorial in Delhi, Deka said, "Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we all gather at the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the brave police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the past year. We also pay homage to all our departed colleagues who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since India's independence."

"On this day, October 21, 1969, 10 CRPF personnel, led by Karam Singh, DCIO of the Intelligence Bureau, laid down their lives while guarding the India-China border, facing an armed Chinese contingent. Since then, we have celebrated this day every year as Police Commemoration Day," Deka explained the origin of the event.

The Director of the Intelligence Bureau added that a joint memorial parade was held today, featuring personnel from the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles, RPF, NDRF, and Delhi Police.

"On this day, various programs are organised in state capitals, districts, and even at the police station level to pay tribute to all departed colleagues. While at the national level, a joint memorial parade is held here today by the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles, RPF, NDRF, and Delhi Police..." IB Director informed.

Speaking about the ongoing commemorative activities, he said, "As recommended by the Prime Minister during the Directors General of Police Conference in 2019, several commemorative events will be organised by various central forces at the National Police Memorial from October 22nd to 30th, as in previous years, in which the families of our departed colleagues will also participate. During the past year, 191 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty."

Highlighting the sacrifices made by police personnel, Deka noted that 191 officers lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

"I would also like to mention that since independence, a total of 36,684 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and provide security to the countrymen," he added.

Additinally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts, Singh honored the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in service of the nation.

