Low-Pressure To intensify Into Cyclone In BoB; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Chennai & Coastal TN From Oct 25

South Tamil Nadu is experiencing rainfall, with isolated heavy rain expected in several districts, including Chennai, from October 25-27.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on October 24, which could intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27, bringing heavy rainfall to South Tamil Nadu amid the ongoing active Northeast Monsoon.

Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu

According to the latest IMD bulletin, rainfall occurred at a few places across Tamil Nadu, with South Tamil Nadu receiving rain at many locations. North Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall at select areas, while Puducherry and Karaikal experienced dry weather. Key rainfall measurements included Pallipattu (Tiruvallur) 15 mm, Nalumukku (Tirunelveli) 12 mm, Oothu (Tirunelveli) 11 mm, Arakonam (Ranipet) 10 mm, and 9 mm each at Balamore (Kanyakumari), Pechiparai AWS (Kanyakumari), and Zone 14 Medavakkam (Chennai).

Temperature readings showed Madurai Airport recording the highest maximum temperature of 34.5°C, while Karur Paramathi in the plains registered the lowest minimum temperature of 19.0°C.

Low-Pressure Area Forecast

The IMD stated that an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has led to the formation of a Low Pressure Area at 5:30 a.m. IST on October 24. The system, moving slowly west-northwestwards, is expected to concentrate into a Depression by October 25, intensify into a Deep Depression by October 26, and further develop into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and Puducherry on October 25. On October 26, isolated heavy rain is expected over Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet districts, and Puducherry. By October 27, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet districts.

Chennai Weather Update

Residents of Chennai can expect one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, according to the IMD. The department has advised the public and authorities to remain alert for localized flooding and disruptions in low-lying areas as the low-pressure system develops and intensifies over the coming days.

Chennai IMD Tamil NAdu
