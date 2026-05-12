Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterates calls to eradicate Sanatan Dharma in Assembly.

BJP condemns remarks as divisive, insulting to Hindu beliefs.

Madras High Court previously noted 'hate speech' in similar comments.

Stalin also called for cross-party cooperation and respect for state traditions.

Fresh political controversy erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday after Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated his criticism of Sanatan Dharma, stating that it should be “eradicated” because it divides people in society. The remarks immediately drew condemnation from the BJP, which accused the DMK leader of engaging in divisive rhetoric and insulting Hindu beliefs.

“Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated,” Udhayanidhi said during his speech in the Assembly, reviving a debate that has repeatedly triggered sharp political and legal reactions in recent months.

BJP Calls Remarks ‘Toxic’ and Anti-Hindu

BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan strongly criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments, describing them as a “toxic rant” and accusing him of following the same political approach as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kesavan alleged that both leaders had repeatedly disrespected Hindu traditions and symbols. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Sengol and his absence from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the BJP leader claimed Udhayanidhi was continuing a pattern of what he termed “hate politics.”

He further accused the DMK of consistently disregarding Hindu customs and traditions in Tamil Nadu. Kesavan pointed to controversies surrounding Karthigai Deepam celebrations and the party’s past reluctance to issue Deepavali greetings as examples.

The BJP spokesperson also invoked Tamil Nadu’s official state emblem, which prominently features a temple gopuram, and warned that people would not tolerate repeated attacks on their faith and religious identity.

Earlier Court Observation Added To Controversy

Udhayanidhi’s comments on Sanatan Dharma have sparked political storms before, and the issue had earlier reached the courts as well.

Earlier this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that one of his speeches amounted to “hate speech.” Justice S. Srimathy made the observation while quashing an FIR filed against BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, who had been accused of allegedly distorting Udhayanidhi’s earlier remarks.

The court noted that the DMK leader had specifically used the Tamil phrase “Sanatana ozhippu,” meaning eradication of Sanatan Dharma, rather than “Sanatana ethirppu,” which translates to opposition.

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Assembly Session Witnesses Political Exchanges

The latest remarks came during the first Assembly session after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed the government under Chief Minister Vijay following its sweeping electoral victory. During the proceedings, JCD Prabhakar, elected from the Thousand Lights constituency, was unanimously chosen as Speaker after defeating DMK nominee Ezhlian Naganathan.

Despite the controversy surrounding his Sanatan Dharma remarks, Udhayanidhi also struck a conciliatory tone toward the new government during his address. He praised Chief Minister Vijay for extending political courtesy to DMK leaders after the elections and urged that such civility continue inside the Assembly.

Udhayanidhi said both the treasury benches and opposition should work together for Tamil Nadu’s development and reflect the aspirations of the people. He also noted that senior DMK leaders were willing to offer guidance and political experience to the new administration.

The DMK leader additionally raised objections over “Vande Mataram” being played before the Tamil Thai Vazhthu during the swearing-in ceremony, saying established state traditions should be respected.