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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Govt Revokes Appointment Of Vijay’s Astrologer As OSD After Political Backlash

Tamil Nadu Govt Revokes Appointment Of Vijay’s Astrologer As OSD After Political Backlash

Tamil Nadu government withdraws appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as CM Vijay’s OSD after opposition protests.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu government withdraws astrologer OSD appointment after criticism.
  • Opposition questioned rationale behind appointing personal astrologer to government.
  • Vettrivel, a spiritual advisor, has prior political connections and predictions.
  • Appointment controversy arose amidst ruling party's historic electoral debut.

The Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday withdrew its order appointing astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay following sharp criticism from opposition parties and heated objections inside the Assembly.

The appointment had sparked a political controversy soon after it was announced, with several parties questioning the rationale behind giving an official government role to a personal astrologer.

Opposition members argued that the decision did not align with public interest and raised concerns about the message such an appointment would send to young people and government institutions.

Opposition Parties Question Govt’s Decision

Among the strongest critics was Premalatha Vijayakant of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), whose party maintained a neutral stand during the Tamil Nadu political developments.

“I condemn the appointment of an astrologer as Chief Minister's OSD. What message do you want to send to the youth? If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice,” Premalatha Vijayakant said.

The criticism gained momentum ahead of the crucial Assembly floor test faced by Vijay’s government, turning the issue into a wider debate over governance, political appointments, and the role of personal belief systems in administration.

Several parties in the Assembly reportedly objected to the move, forcing the government to reconsider the appointment within hours.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Floor Test: EPS Says AIADMK Will Oppose Vijay Govt, Rebels Set To Back TVK

Vettrivel Known For Political Connections

Vettrivel is regarded as a prominent spiritual advisor in Tamil Nadu and has reportedly been consulted by several influential political leaders over the years.

Political observers have often linked him to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, with claims that she consulted him before taking important political decisions.

He is also active on social media, where he shares astrological guidance and spiritual content with followers.

According to those close to the TVK leadership, Vettrivel had predicted Vijay’s electoral success well before the Assembly polls. After the election victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he was reportedly among the first visitors to personally congratulate Vijay.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order Barring TVK MLA Sethupathi From Floor Test

TVK’s Historic Debut Victory Reshaped State Politics

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of TVK’s dramatic rise in Tamil Nadu politics.

In its electoral debut, the party won 108 Assembly seats, propelling Vijay to power in the state. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by M. K. Stalin, secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) finished third with 47 seats.

Although the government ultimately revoked the appointment order, the episode has triggered wider political discussion over the intersection of faith, politics, and governance in Tamil Nadu.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the appointment of Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) withdrawn?

The appointment was withdrawn due to sharp criticism from opposition parties and strong objections within the Assembly, questioning the rationale behind appointing a personal astrologer to a government role.

Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel?

Vettrivel is a prominent spiritual advisor in Tamil Nadu, known for his political connections and predictions about electoral success. He has reportedly been consulted by influential political leaders.

What was the main criticism regarding Vettrivel's appointment?

Critics questioned the rationale of giving an official government position to a personal astrologer and expressed concerns about the message it would send to young people and government institutions.

What political backdrop did this controversy occur against?

The controversy unfolded during the TVK party's historic electoral debut, where they won a significant number of Assembly seats, leading to Vijay's rise to power in the state.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Government Tamil Nadu News Radhan Pandit Vettrivel Vijay Astrologer
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