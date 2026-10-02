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English NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Suspends 2 Officials Over Hindi On Highway Signboard, Stalin Hits Out At TVK Govt

Tamil Nadu Suspends 2 Officials Over Hindi On Highway Signboard, Stalin Hits Out At TVK Govt

Tamil Nadu suspended two officials over Hindi on a State Highway signboard as Stalin warned the TVK government against altering the two-language policy.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu suspended two officials for Hindi highway signage.
  • DMK leader Stalin criticized government for perceived Hindi imposition.
  • Government reiterated commitment to its Tamil-English two-language policy.

The Tamil Nadu government has suspended two officials over the use of Hindi on a State Highway signboard, amid a political row over the state's established two-language policy. The government's action came after images of a highway signboard carrying Hindi lettering surfaced and triggered criticism. The controversy has now drawn a sharp response from DMK president M K Stalin, who accused the TVK-led government of taking a position that conflicts with Tamil Nadu's long-standing approach to language policy.

Two Officials Suspended

The state government's decision to suspend two officials followed the controversy surrounding the highway signboard. The official statement said: "Two officials suspended for use of Hindi words in signboard on State Highway."

The signboard in question was reported to have been installed in Sathankulam in the Thoothukudi district by the State Highways Department. Unlike the usual Tamil and English signage, the board also carried Hindi, leading to criticism after images circulated.

 

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The move also comes at a time when the TVK government has publicly maintained that Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language policy. In September, School Education Minister Rajmohan Arumugam said the government remained committed to the existing Tamil-English policy while responding to the wider debate over Hindi.

Stalin Questions Hindi Signboard

Stalin, referring to clippings of highway name boards featuring Hindi letters, said Tamil Nadu had for years faced attempts by the Union government to impose Hindi. He questioned why the state government itself was now allowing Hindi to appear on its highway signage.

"Now, the State government itself is imposing Hindi. Is this the change they spoke about?" he asked, as per reports.

The DMK president also questioned whether the signboard represented another instance of the government changing its position after opposition criticism.

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'Reels Government' Attack

Stalin stepped up his criticism by describing the TVK administration as a "Reels government". He alleged that the government was conducting its administration with an eye on North Indian social media influencers.

"Reels government" was used by Stalin as part of his broader criticism of the administration's approach to the language issue. He urged the government to reconsider its position and warned against any move that could affect the state's established language policy.

He also stressed the significance of the two-language policy to Tamil Nadu and cautioned the government against interfering with it.

Language Policy Back In Spotlight

For Stalin and the DMK, the appearance of Hindi on a state government signboard has become an issue of consistency, particularly given Tamil Nadu's opposition to what the party describes as Hindi imposition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were two officials suspended in Tamil Nadu?

Two officials were suspended for using Hindi words on a State Highway signboard. This action followed criticism after images of the signboard circulated, conflicting with the state's language policy.

What was DMK president M K Stalin's reaction to the Hindi signboard?

M K Stalin criticized the TVK government, questioning why the state was allowing Hindi signage when it usually opposes Hindi imposition. He also called the administration a 'Reels government'.

What is Tamil Nadu's established language policy?

Tamil Nadu follows a two-language policy, primarily using Tamil and English. The TVK government has recently reiterated its commitment to this policy amidst ongoing debates.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
MK Stalin TVK Government Tamil Nadu Hindi Signboard Tamil Nadu Two-language Policy
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