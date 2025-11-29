Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSix Sentenced To Two Years For Stopping Dalit Woman Cook From Preparing Midday Meals In Tamil Nadu

In Tirupur, six individuals were sentenced to two years in prison for preventing a Dalit woman, P Pappal, from cooking at a government school in 2018 due to caste discrimination.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 29 (PTI) Six persons were sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a court here for preventing a Dalit woman cook from preparing food for children at a government school in 2018.

The special court trying cases under the SC/ST Act handed out the punishment to P Palanisamy Gounder, N Sakthivel, R Shanmugam, C Vellingiri, A Duraisamy, and V Seetha Lakshmi for caste discrimination and other offences.

According to the prosecution, P Pappal, aged 44, a cook at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thirumalai Goundampalayam, in the district, had faced discrimination at the hands of the six people, who were parents. The latter had objected to her cooking the food for the children.

There were protests by members of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front against her discrimination and her subsequent transfer.

A complaint was later lodged on behalf of Pappal, a resident of Thirumalai Goundampalayam in July the same year. Following this, the Cheyur police registered a case against 35 people under various provisions of the SC/ST Act and arrested eight of them.

During the trial on Friday, the Judicial Magistrate M Suresh convicted six and sentenced them to two years jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each. Twenty-five others were acquitted due to lack of evidence while four died during the trial. All six have been lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Senior advocate P P Mohan, who represented Pappal, later told reporters that the BDO and some police officials who had transferred the cook following protests by a section of parents needed to be punished in order to render complete justice to the victim. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Dalit Tamil NAdu
