Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSilver Coin From Rajaraja Chola Era Discovered In Thenpennai River Near TN's Cuddalore

Silver Coin From Rajaraja Chola Era Discovered In Thenpennai River Near TN's Cuddalore

The 4.35-gram coin dating back to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I features "Srirajaraja" in Devanagari script, a standing figure with symbols, and a seated figure with a conch.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A rare silver coin dating back to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I has been discovered in the Thenpennai River at Ulundhampattu near Panruti. The coin was found by college students — Vinoth Kumar, Deva, Samuel, and David Rajkumar — during a field survey. They later handed it over to archaeologist Emmanuel for examination.

Speaking about the discovery, Emmanuel said, “This is a silver coin from the Rajaraja Chola period, weighing around 4.35 grams. The inscription ‘Srirajaraja’ in Devanagari script confirms that the coin belongs to the era of Rajaraja Chola I, the renowned ruler who governed Tamil Nadu between 985 and 1014 CE.”

Unique Design Features

The archaeologist explained the intricate symbols on the coin: On one side, a standing figure holding a flower is depicted. To the left of the figure are four circular motifs. Above them appears a crescent, and below, a flower symbol. To the right, a trident and a lamp are engraved.

The reverse side shows: A seated figure holding a conch shell.

Near the left hand of the figure, the name “Sriraja Raja” is inscribed in Devanagari script.

First Silver Coin Found In This Region

Emmanuel noted that while previous surface surveys along the Thenpennai River yielded more than 50 copper coins from the Rajaraja Chola period, this is the first time a silver coin from that era has been recovered in their field exploration.

Coins belonging to Sangam-era kings, as well as the later Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, have been discovered in river basins such as Tamirabarani, Vaigai, and Cauvery. This new finding adds to the growing body of archaeological evidence from the river systems of Tamil Nadu.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
World
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget