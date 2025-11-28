Silver Coin From Rajaraja Chola Era Discovered In Thenpennai River Near TN's Cuddalore

A rare silver coin dating back to the reign of Rajaraja Chola I has been discovered in the Thenpennai River at Ulundhampattu near Panruti. The coin was found by college students — Vinoth Kumar, Deva, Samuel, and David Rajkumar — during a field survey. They later handed it over to archaeologist Emmanuel for examination.

Speaking about the discovery, Emmanuel said, “This is a silver coin from the Rajaraja Chola period, weighing around 4.35 grams. The inscription ‘Srirajaraja’ in Devanagari script confirms that the coin belongs to the era of Rajaraja Chola I, the renowned ruler who governed Tamil Nadu between 985 and 1014 CE.”

Unique Design Features

The archaeologist explained the intricate symbols on the coin: On one side, a standing figure holding a flower is depicted. To the left of the figure are four circular motifs. Above them appears a crescent, and below, a flower symbol. To the right, a trident and a lamp are engraved.

The reverse side shows: A seated figure holding a conch shell.

Near the left hand of the figure, the name “Sriraja Raja” is inscribed in Devanagari script.

First Silver Coin Found In This Region

Emmanuel noted that while previous surface surveys along the Thenpennai River yielded more than 50 copper coins from the Rajaraja Chola period, this is the first time a silver coin from that era has been recovered in their field exploration.

Coins belonging to Sangam-era kings, as well as the later Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, have been discovered in river basins such as Tamirabarani, Vaigai, and Cauvery. This new finding adds to the growing body of archaeological evidence from the river systems of Tamil Nadu.