Tamil Nadu Signs Rs 15,300 Crore Investment MoUs During Vijay’s UK Visit, 10,000 Jobs Expected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu secured Rs 15,300 crore investments during CM's UK visit.

Agreements cover auto, energy, R&D, and GCC sectors.

Samvardhana Motherson, EY, Wilson Power made substantial investments.

These investments are projected to create over 10,000 jobs.

Chennai, Sept 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global firms, securing investment proposals and commitments worth over Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the United Kingdom, officials said on Tuesday.

These investments are expected to generate direct and indirect employment for more than 10,000 people in the state.

The agreements were inked on September 14 in London between the state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and the respective companies in the presence of the Chief Minister, said an official press release.

The MoUs cover critical sectors, including auto component manufacturing, research and development, renewable energy, power grid equipment, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Among the major agreements, multinational firm Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd plans to invest approximately Rs 11,000 crore to expand its design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, and logistics facilities across various locations in Tamil Nadu, a move expected to create about 7,000 jobs.

UK-headquartered Wilson Power Solutions will invest Rs 300 crore for the next phase of its transformer manufacturing operations in the Tiruvallur district, creating 400 new jobs.

In the GCC space, Sweden's Sigma Technology Group signed an agreement to expand its centres in Tiruchirappalli and Chennai, aiming to generate 600 high-value jobs.

Furthermore, Ernst & Young (EY) signed an MoU with Guidance TamilNadu to establish a GCC for an international company under a 'Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer' arrangement. This facility, to be located on the Mount-Poonamallee road GCC corridor in Chennai, entails an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and is expected to create over 2,000 jobs.

Additionally, a leading European auto component manufacturer presented a Letter of Intent to establish its first Indian manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with a proposed investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

During the visit, top executives of the Hinduja Group, including Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Finolex Industries Executive Chairman Prakash P Chhabria, called on the Chief Minister.

They briefed him on the progress of a Rs 2,500 crore MoU signed during the 'VETTRI' investors meet in August 2026, and expressed interest in expanding investments in the state's renewable energy sector, particularly wind power.

Discussions also touched upon enhancing the export of commercial vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the opportunities stemming from the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, Vijay urged businesses to leverage the pact for expanding trade, investment, and raw material sourcing with Tamil Nadu.

He assured investors of the state government's full support in facilitating their business operations.

Alongside the Chief Minister's engagements, Guidance TamilNadu officials held discussions with 10 leading companies across various sectors. These dialogues have paved the way for future developments, including a potential visit by a UK aerospace and defence delegation to Hosur, and a UK Mayoral Commission (NEMSA) team visit to Chennai in October.

The High Commissioner of India to the UK, Kumaran Periasamy, and Minister (Economic, High Commission of India in London, Nidhi Mani Tripathi were present during the events.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)