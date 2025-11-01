Tamil Nadu Power Cut On Nov 2–3, 2025: Chennai, Tirunelveli On List Of Affected Districts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Power Cut On Nov 2–3, 2025: Chennai, Tirunelveli On List Of Affected Districts

Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Tirunelveli, will have power shutdowns on November 2-3, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM due to TANGEDCO maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu Power Shutdown On Nov 2-3, 2025: Residents across parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Tirunelveli, are set to experience scheduled power shutdowns on November 2 and 3, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance work. Officials have said that power supply will be restored before 5 PM if the maintenance is completed earlier than planned.

Chennai Power Cut On Nov 2

In the city, the Ambattur Industrial Estate and its surrounding zones will be impacted.

Power supply will be suspended in Sector 1 and 1st Cross Road, 6th to 9th Street, 3rd Cross Main Road, SIDCO Industrial Estate 1st Cross Street, and 2nd and 3rd Streets. The outage is expected to last from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Tirunelveli Power Shutdown On Nov 3

The following areas in Tirunelveli district will face power cuts from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday: Thachanallur, Nalmeypar Nagar, Selvavignesh Nagar, Balaji Avenue, North and South Balabhagya Nagar, Madurai Road, Tilaknagar, Bapujinagar, Sivanthi Nagar, Gomathi Nagar, Sindhupunthurai, Manimurtheeswaram, and Uridhanagar. Additionally, Manur block, Thazhayuthu, Sethurayamputhur, Rajavallipuram, Rasta, Thenkalambuthur, Nanjankulam, Thenkalam, and Madavakurichi will also be affected.

Why Power Shutdown?

TANGEDCO conducts periodic maintenance shutdowns to ensure the safety and reliability of the electricity distribution network. These works include inspection of transformers, replacement of damaged cables, upgradation of substations, and tree-trimming near high-voltage lines. Such preventive measures help reduce the risk of unplanned outages and improve power efficiency, especially ahead of the festive and winter seasons.

What Residents Should Do

Residents in affected areas are advised to charge essential electronic devices, keep emergency lights or power banks ready, and avoid operating heavy electrical appliances during restoration hours to prevent power surges. Those running small businesses or using medical equipment that depend on electricity should plan alternate arrangements in advance.

For real-time updates, consumers can contact TANGEDCO’s helpline or check the TNEB official website for area-specific information and restoration updates.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Chennai Tirunelveli Tamil NAdu
