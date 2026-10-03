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English NewsNewsIndia5 TN Cops Face Action In 1 Week Over Bribery Allegations, GPay Trail And Call Recording Surface

5 TN Cops Face Action In 1 Week Over Bribery Allegations, GPay Trail And Call Recording Surface

Five Tamil Nadu police personnel face disciplinary action in separate bribery cases involving Google Pay payments, vigilance probes and a viral call recording.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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  • Department intensifies vigilance, internal inquiries against personnel.

Five Tamil Nadu police personnel have faced disciplinary action within a week in separate cases involving allegations of demanding or accepting bribes, with investigations relying on internal vigilance enquiries, digital payment records and, in one case, a phone recording that later circulated widely on social media.

The cases, reported from Tirunelveli and Chennai, involve alleged bribes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. The disciplinary measures include suspension and dismissal, depending on the findings in the individual cases.

Rs 1,000 Allegation In Tirunelveli

One of the cases concerns head constable Sorna Raj, attached to Melapalayam Police Station in Tirunelveli City. According to police sources of India Today, he was deployed with other personnel at the Melakarungulam check-post on September 29 when a two-wheeler was stopped for a routine inspection. The rider was reportedly found without valid insurance.

Sorna Raj allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 from the rider and shared his Google Pay number to facilitate the payment.

The rider later contacted the head constable and asked whether the money had been received. Sorna Raj allegedly told him that he had not received it.

The conversation was recorded by the rider and subsequently posted on social media, where it went viral.

After the incident came to the notice of Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, the head constable was suspended and an inquiry was ordered.

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Google Pay Payment In Chennai

Another case emerged from Chennai's North Beach Police Station, where sub-inspector Sivaraj and constable Vivek were suspended following an Internal Vigilance Cell enquiry.

The investigation concerned an alleged Rs 10,000 payment made through Google Pay. The money was allegedly received from the owner of a stolen two-wheeler in connection with the release of the vehicle.

The two personnel faced disciplinary action following the vigilance enquiry into the transaction.

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Madhavaram Officer Faces Action

A sub-inspector posted at Madhavaram Police Station was also suspended after a preliminary enquiry by the Internal Vigilance Cell examined a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded a bribe.

According to the findings cited in the case, the allegation was established during the enquiry, leading to the officer's suspension.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the alleged bribe amounts and the consequences for the personnel?

The alleged bribes ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Disciplinary measures included suspension and dismissal, depending on the findings of individual inquiries.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Corruption Tamil Nadu Police Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu Police Bribery Cases
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