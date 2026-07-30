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English NewsNewsIndiaPanneerselvam Unhappy In DMK, May Join Vijay's TVK In Tamil Nadu: Reports

Panneerselvam Unhappy In DMK, May Join Vijay's TVK In Tamil Nadu: Reports

The latest developments come just weeks after Panneerselvam publicly dismissed rumours of an impending exit from the DMK.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

Fresh speculation has emerged over the political future of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), with sources in his camp claiming that he and his son are dissatisfied over not being assigned any significant responsibility within the DMK, months after joining the party.

According to sources, both Panneerselvam and his son, former MP O P Ravindranath, are unhappy that they have remained without an organisational or political role nearly six months after aligning with the DMK.

The sources also claimed that despite Panneerselvam representing the Theni Assembly constituency, he has had little influence in the region, where DMK MP Thanga Tamil Selvan continues to be the dominant political figure. The perceived sidelining has reportedly prompted discussions within the OPS camp about quitting the DMK and joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The latest developments come just weeks after Panneerselvam publicly dismissed rumours of an impending exit from the DMK. Responding to speculation circulating on social media, the veteran leader had described the reports as baseless and accused political opponents of spreading misinformation.

He had said Tamil Nadu's political discourse was increasingly dominated by rumours of party-switching, calling such speculation irresponsible and misleading. Panneerselvam also urged the public not to believe unverified claims, insisting he remained committed to the DMK.

Describing the DMK as the "parent organisation" and the foundation of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian movement, Panneerselvam had reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and dismissed reports of a possible switch as politically motivated.

Despite those public assertions, the latest claims from sources have once again fuelled speculation over whether the former chief minister may be considering a political realignment. Neither Panneerselvam nor the DMK has officially responded to the fresh claims.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Panneerselvam Vijay DMK TVK
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