Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling From Tamil Nadu Hilltop Temple While Fleeing Monkeys

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A newlywed died after falling from Tamil Nadu temple.

Anitha fell, startled by monkeys while feeding them.

Police investigate the death, body sent for post-mortem.

The incident highlights dangers of feeding wild animals.

A temple visit by a newly married couple ended in tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district after a 24-year-old woman allegedly lost her footing and fell to her death while trying to escape a group of monkeys. The victim, identified as Anitha from South Thittankulam, had married Suresh, 29, just a month ago. Suresh, who works overseas, had recently returned to India, and the couple visited the Kalugasalamoorthy Temple at Kazhugumalai to offer prayers.

After completing rituals at the main temple, they climbed to the Uchipillaiyar shrine situated atop the hill.

Panic Triggered By Monkeys

According to police, the couple was feeding fruits to monkeys near the shrine when several animals suddenly gathered around them.

Investigators believe the unexpected movement of the monkeys startled Anitha, causing her to panic.

In the confusion, she reportedly lost her balance and plunged from the hilltop. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the monkeys' sudden movement likely triggered the panic that led to the fatal fall.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Is Advancing, So Why Is North India Still Dry? IMD Explains Rain Delay

Husband Left Devastated

Videos from the scene showed Anitha's husband, Suresh, overcome with grief as he remained beside her body following the accident.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kazhugumalai, assisted by local police, carried out the recovery operation and retrieved the body from the hillside.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Temple Visit Ends In Heartbreak

The tragedy has shocked residents of the couple's hometown, coming just weeks after their wedding. The visit to the temple had been intended as a thanksgiving pilgrimage following their marriage, but instead ended in a fatal accident that has left the family grieving.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry to establish the sequence of events that led to the fall.

ALSO READ: 'Foolish Ceasefire Violation': Trump Alleges Iran Fired Four Attack Drones At Ships

Feeding Wild Animals Carries Risks

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of feeding wild animals at religious and tourist destinations.

Monkeys are a common sight around many temples across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India, where they frequently approach devotees in search of food.

Wildlife experts have repeatedly cautioned that feeding monkeys can encourage aggressive behaviour and increase the likelihood of accidents, particularly at crowded or elevated locations.