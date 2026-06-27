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English NewsNewsIndiaNewlywed Woman Dies After Falling From Tamil Nadu Hilltop Temple While Fleeing Monkeys

Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling From Tamil Nadu Hilltop Temple While Fleeing Monkeys

A 24-year-old newlywed woman died after falling from a hilltop temple in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district while fleeing a group of monkeys.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A newlywed died after falling from Tamil Nadu temple.
  • Anitha fell, startled by monkeys while feeding them.
  • Police investigate the death, body sent for post-mortem.
  • The incident highlights dangers of feeding wild animals.

A temple visit by a newly married couple ended in tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district after a 24-year-old woman allegedly lost her footing and fell to her death while trying to escape a group of monkeys. The victim, identified as Anitha from South Thittankulam, had married Suresh, 29, just a month ago. Suresh, who works overseas, had recently returned to India, and the couple visited the Kalugasalamoorthy Temple at Kazhugumalai to offer prayers.

After completing rituals at the main temple, they climbed to the Uchipillaiyar shrine situated atop the hill.

Panic Triggered By Monkeys

According to police, the couple was feeding fruits to monkeys near the shrine when several animals suddenly gathered around them.

Investigators believe the unexpected movement of the monkeys startled Anitha, causing her to panic.

In the confusion, she reportedly lost her balance and plunged from the hilltop. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the monkeys' sudden movement likely triggered the panic that led to the fatal fall.

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Husband Left Devastated

Videos from the scene showed Anitha's husband, Suresh, overcome with grief as he remained beside her body following the accident.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kazhugumalai, assisted by local police, carried out the recovery operation and retrieved the body from the hillside.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Temple Visit Ends In Heartbreak

The tragedy has shocked residents of the couple's hometown, coming just weeks after their wedding. The visit to the temple had been intended as a thanksgiving pilgrimage following their marriage, but instead ended in a fatal accident that has left the family grieving.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry to establish the sequence of events that led to the fall.

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Feeding Wild Animals Carries Risks

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of feeding wild animals at religious and tourist destinations.

Monkeys are a common sight around many temples across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India, where they frequently approach devotees in search of food.

Wildlife experts have repeatedly cautioned that feeding monkeys can encourage aggressive behaviour and increase the likelihood of accidents, particularly at crowded or elevated locations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic event occurred at the Kalugasalamoorthy Temple?

A 24-year-old newly married woman, Anitha, fell to her death from a hilltop shrine after being startled by a group of monkeys while feeding them.

Who was the victim in the temple incident?

The victim was Anitha, a 24-year-old woman from South Thittankulam, who had married Suresh just a month prior to the incident.

What caused the woman to fall from the hilltop?

Anitha was startled by the sudden movement of several monkeys while feeding them, causing her to panic and lose her balance, leading to the fatal fall.

What broader safety concern does this incident highlight?

The incident highlights the dangers of feeding wild animals at religious and tourist destinations, as it can encourage aggressive behavior and increase the likelihood of accidents.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thoothukudi Tamil NAdu Kazhugumalai Uchipillaiyar Temple
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