EPS Will Be NDA's CM Face In Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

EPS Will Be NDA’s CM Face In Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal announced EPS as NDA’s CM face for Tamil Nadu, attacking the DMK and targeting Udhayanidhi Stalin ahead of Modi’s Madurai rally.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday formally announced that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, setting the tone for an intensified political contest in the state. The declaration signals a clear leadership projection by the NDA as it seeks to challenge the ruling DMK government.

Speaking in Chennai, Goyal said the alliance was confident of dislodging the DMK under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu. He accused the current state government of failing to deliver on key governance fronts and said voters were looking for a credible alternative.

NDA Projects EPS As Unified Leader

By naming Palaniswami as its chief ministerial face, the NDA has sought to present a united front and avoid ambiguity over leadership ahead of the polls. Goyal said the alliance was prepared to offer stable governance and development-driven administration if voted to power.

He also launched a sharp critique of the DMK, alleging that the government had fallen short in addressing the aspirations of youth, farmers, and women. According to Goyal, the ruling dispensation was “corrupt, incompetent, and compromised,” and had lost the moral authority to continue in office.

Goyal Targets Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Sanatana Dharma Row

During his address, the Union Minister trained his guns on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, demanding his removal from the Cabinet. Referring to recent High Court observations on remarks related to Sanatana Dharma, Goyal said such statements were unbecoming of a constitutional office-holder.

The comments added a sharper edge to the NDA’s campaign narrative, with the BJP seeking to position the issue as one of accountability and respect for cultural and religious sentiments, while also framing it within a larger critique of the DMK’s governance record.

Alliance Expansion Ahead Of Modi’s Madurai Rally

The announcement comes at a time when the NDA is actively expanding its footprint in Tamil Nadu. The inclusion of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and the PMK has strengthened the alliance, just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Madurai.

On the eve of the Prime Minister’s visit, senior NDA leaders assembled for a breakfast meeting in Chennai, aimed at showcasing cohesion and resolve against the DMK. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan attended the meeting at Palaniswami’s residence, underlining EPS’s central role in the alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Srinivasan said: “He is an NDA leader and NDA chief ministerial candidate. Our leader, Piyush Goyal, is meeting him today, and he will also address the press this afternoon.” She further asserted that Modi’s Madurai rally would be a “turning point” in the Tamil Nadu elections.

With leadership clarified and alliances expanding, the NDA appears poised to sharpen its campaign against the DMK in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
NDA EPS NDA गठबंधन Tamil NAdu
