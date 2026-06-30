More AIADMK MLAs Likely To Join TVK? Fresh Defection Buzz Grips Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu witnesses political realignments after recent Assembly elections.

Reports suggest more AIADMK legislators may resign, joining ruling TVK.

Six AIADMK MLAs have resigned, reducing party's assembly strength.

Former minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar is sixth AIADMK legislator to resign.

Tamil Nadu's political landscape continues to witness intense speculation following the Assembly election results, with fresh reports claiming that more AIADMK legislators could resign and join the ruling TVK. However, the AIADMK has not officially confirmed these claims, and several of the reported developments remain unverified.

The latest buzz comes amid continued political realignments in the state after a series of opposition parties shifted their allegiance following the elections.

Alliance Realignments Reshape Tamil Nadu Politics

The post-election political scenario has seen significant changes in alliance equations. Several parties that were previously aligned with the DMK have announced their support for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led TVK, altering the opposition landscape in the state.

Amid these developments, attention has also turned to the AIADMK, where reports of internal dissatisfaction have surfaced following the party's electoral performance.

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Reports Claim More AIADMK MLAs May Quit

Political circles have been abuzz with reports that additional AIADMK MLAs could resign from the party. According to these reports, several legislators are considering their future political course, although no official announcements have been made by the concerned MLAs.

Names of legislators, including C.V. Shanmugam, K.P. Anbazhagan, Hari and K.C. Veeramani, have featured in political speculation over possible resignations. However, there has been no formal confirmation from either the AIADMK leadership or the legislators concerned regarding these claims.

Earlier reports had also suggested that some AIADMK MLAs had resigned and extended support to the ruling dispensation. Those developments have contributed to the ongoing speculation over the party's internal dynamics.

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Defections From AIADMK

M.R. Vijayabhaskar, former Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu and sitting MLA from Karur, has stepped down from his Assembly position. His resignation, submitted to Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar, makes him the sixth AIADMK legislator to quit following the recent elections. Political circles suggest he may soon align with the ruling TVK.

Since the TVK assumed power, six AIADMK MLAs have vacated their seats. Of these, four have already crossed over to the ruling party, further reducing AIADMK’s strength in the Assembly.

The legislators who have resigned include: M.R. Vijayabhaskar (Karur), C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), former Health Minister, K. Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S. Jayakumar (Perundurai), P. Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subbiah (Ambasamudram).