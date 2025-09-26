Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has sparked a controversy by comparing the status of women in North India with those in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event at Ethiraj College for Women, he said that when meeting a woman in North India, people often ask, “What does your husband do?”, whereas in Tamil Nadu, the question is usually, “What work do you do?” He added that it took a century of effort in Tamil Nadu to bring about this change.

'Indian Women Weren't Considered Humans': TRB Rajaa

TRB Rajaa stated, “There is a difference between being a woman in Tamil Nadu and in any other state in India. A hundred years ago, Indian women were not even considered humans. The situation remains largely unchanged in North India. In North India, when we meet a woman, the first question is – where does your husband work? In Tamil Nadu, the question asked is – where do you work? This change doesn’t happen overnight. It took a century of work, at least in Tamil Nadu.”

His remarks were supported by DMK senior leader TKS Elangovan, who said that women in North India are often confident in choosing to be housewives and noted that they follow traditions outlined in Manusmriti, which he claimed is not practiced in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: At an event in Ethiraj College for Women, Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa says, "There is a difference between being a woman in Tamil Nadu and in any other state in India. 100 years ago, Indian women were not even considered humans. The situation remains unchanged in North… pic.twitter.com/TAr8hgAA5C — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

However, the comments drew criticism from leaders in North India.

Remark Draws Flak From BJP

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X, accusing the DMK of insulting UP, Bihar, and North India. He tweeted, “Congress said that Bihar is a beedi. Revanth Reddy mocked the DNA of Bihar. Then DMK said that people from Bihar clean toilets. And now this insult to women from Bihar and UP. Why is Tejashwi Yadav silent?”

Poonawalla’s remarks come as Bihar prepares for the Assembly Elections in 2025.

Durai Murugan's Controversial Statement

This is not the first time a DMK leader has sparked a row over comments on North India. In March this year, DMK leader Durai Murugan drew parallels to the Mahabharata and claimed that North Indian culture allows a woman to marry five to ten men. He also warned that those insulting Tamil would face severe consequences. These comments were made during discussions on the proposed delimitation exercise.