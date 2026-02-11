Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tamil Nadu’s election season has been thrust into controversy after R.S. Rajakannappan, the state’s Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Higher Education, allegedly made a provocative remark at a public meeting in Pudukkottai. The comment — “Who knows when North India and South India might split?” — has ignited fierce reactions across the political spectrum, with the opposition accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of stoking regional divisions ahead of the polls.

The statement, surfacing just months before the state assembly elections, has added fuel to an already charged political atmosphere.

BJP Slams DMK Over ‘Divisive’ Language

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded swiftly and sharply. State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran shared a video clip of the minister’s remarks on X and condemned the statement as dangerous and irresponsible. He called for Rajakannappan to issue a public apology, arguing that such rhetoric threatens the unity and sovereignty of the country.

Nagenthran alleged that leaders of the DMK have repeatedly made comments critical of people from northern states, portraying them unfavourably. According to him, the latest remark goes beyond criticism and ventures into suggesting a possible national fracture. In his post, he warned that voters in Tamil Nadu would ultimately reject what he described as attempts to weaken national integrity and encourage separatist sentiment.

ALSO READ: US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Scrap H-1B Visa Programme; What It Means For Indians

Earlier Row Adds To Political Tension

The controversy comes close on the heels of another flashpoint involving DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran. In a recent address, Maran drew comparisons between girls’ education in southern states and parts of northern India, stating that in several northern regions, girls are kept at home and expected to bear children instead of pursuing education.

That comment too drew criticism from political opponents, who accused the DMK of deepening regional divides for political messaging. Together, the remarks have intensified scrutiny of the party’s rhetoric during the campaign period.

Elections Amplify Sensitivities

With elections looming, political parties are increasingly sensitive to narratives that could influence voter sentiment. The BJP has stepped up its campaign, framing the DMK as a party that leverages regional identity politics at the cost of national unity.

The DMK, historically known for advocating Tamil identity and state rights within the federal framework, now faces mounting pressure to clarify its position amid allegations of separatist undertones. Whether the controversy will translate into electoral consequences remains to be seen, but it has undeniably sharpened the tone of political discourse in Tamil Nadu.