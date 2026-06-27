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English NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Minister D Sarathkumar Under Scrutiny Over Viral 'Drug' Video; Says White Powder Was Medicine

Tamil Nadu Minister D Sarathkumar Under Scrutiny Over Viral 'Drug' Video; Says White Powder Was Medicine

Tamil Nadu Minister D Sarathkumar denies drug use after an old video resurfaced, saying the white powder was medicine for his sick daughter.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Sarathkumar faces drug allegations from old resurfaced video.
  • The video depicted him crushing powder, prompting drug speculation.
  • Minister denied, saying it was crushed medicine for his daughter.
  • Opposition leaders now demand police investigation into the matter.

Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar has found himself at the centre of a political controversy after an old social media video resurfaced online, triggering allegations that he was using narcotics. The minister has firmly denied the claims, stating that the white powder seen in the clip was a crushed medicine tablet prepared for his young daughter. The controversy erupted just weeks after Sarathkumar, a first-time MLA from Tambaram, was inducted into Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's cabinet. The timing has drawn additional attention as the video resurfaced while the Chief Minister was participating in a marathon campaign encouraging young people to stay away from drugs.

Old Instagram Video Sparks Speculation

The viral clip, originally shared years ago as a private Instagram story, shows Sarathkumar using an ATM card to crush a white powder-like substance on the screen of a mobile phone. A Rs 500 note is also visible in the frame, while the story carried the caption "Thug Life."

After the video resurfaced on social media, several users interpreted it as evidence of drug use, with some demanding the minister's resignation. The footage quickly gained traction online, fuelling political debate and public scrutiny.

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Minister Says Powder Was Medicine For Daughter

Rejecting the allegations, Sarathkumar released a two-minute clarification video featuring his wife and daughter.

According to the minister, the incident took place nearly two years ago during an IPL match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium when his daughter fell ill. He said a doctor advised that a medicine tablet be crushed to make it easier for the child to consume.

Sarathkumar maintained that the resurfaced video was being circulated with a "wrong rumour" and "malicious intention."

He insisted the clip had been taken out of context and denied any involvement with narcotics.

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Opposition Leaders Seek Investigation

The controversy has drawn political reactions from both the opposition and rival parties.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy called for a police investigation to establish the facts surrounding the viral video.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the appearance of the footage in a post on X, saying it looked "eerily similar to how people snort drugs."

He further wrote: "CM Mr. Vijay is already on a warpath against drug menace. Isn't his duty to clarify the doubt that's cast upon his minister. The people of TN should not be left in a lingering doubt about the integrity of Mr. Sarath."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Minister D Sarathkumar?

An old social media video resurfaced online, showing Minister D Sarathkumar crushing a white powder, leading to allegations of narcotics use. He firmly denied these claims.

How did Minister Sarathkumar explain the white powder in the video?

Sarathkumar stated the white powder was a crushed medicine tablet prepared for his young daughter who fell ill. A doctor advised crushing it for easier consumption.

When and where did the incident in the video reportedly occur?

The incident took place nearly two years ago during an IPL match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. His daughter fell ill at the time.

What have opposition leaders said about the viral video?

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy called for a police investigation. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the video's appearance, asking the Chief Minister to clarify.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tamil Nadu Minister Joseph Vijay TVK Government D Sarathkumar
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