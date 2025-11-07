Tamil Nadu Man Accused Of Killing Two Elderly Women For Jewellery Shot, Arrested In Salem

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Man Accused Of Killing Two Elderly Women For Jewellery Shot, Arrested In Salem

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Salem, Tamil Nadu, for the theft and murder of two elderly women.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old man involved in a theft and murder of two women, was arrested after being shot at after he tried to attack the police in neighbouring Sankagiri on Friday, officials said.

The injured has been taken to the Government General Hospital for treatment and will be sent to judicial custody post his recovery, they said.

According to the Magudamchavadi police, the officials were investigating the deaths of two women after their bodies were recovered from a pond near a stone quarry.

The two ladies in their seventies went missing on November 4 while grazing their goats.

The locals alerted the police after the bodies of two women were seen floating in the pond, an official said on Friday.

Police said the jewells worn by the women was missing. Based on specific inputs, the authorities on Friday tried to nab the 55-year-old man who was hiding in a house on the outskirts of Sankagiri. As he tried to attack the police, they shot the suspect in his leg, an official said.

Responding to a query, a top police official said, "It is a double murder case. This person has been a repeat offender. He has been involved in five cases and in 2011 he was imprisoned for life." "However, due to his good conduct, he was released prematurely in 2018. Since then, he has been living as a normal individual," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

During investigations, it came to light that he had been involved in the deaths of two ladies and further investigations revealed that he had killed them after taking their jewells on November 4, he said.

"Within 48 hours of the incident, he was arrested. He was taken to the Government General Hospital and he is under treatment," the official said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salem Tamil NAdu
Read more
