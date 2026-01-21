Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu LIC Officer Initially Believed Dead In Office Fire, Murdered By Colleague

Tamil Nadu LIC Officer Initially Believed Dead In Office Fire, Murdered By Colleague

Madurai LIC officer Kalyani Nambi murdered in office fire; colleague arrested after police confirm it was a deliberate attack to silence her.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu police have concluded that the death of a senior Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) officer in a December fire in Madurai was a deliberate act of murder, not an accident. Investigators have arrested T. Ram, an Assistant Administrative Officer, accusing him of setting ablaze 54-year-old Kalyani Nambi after dousing her with petrol.

Fire Initially Thought Accidental

The blaze occurred on December 17 at the LIC office on West Perumal Maistry Street. Initially, authorities believed the fire had been caused by a short circuit in an air-conditioner. Kalyani, working on the second floor, was trapped inside her cabin and succumbed to the flames. Ram, who was also in the building, suffered minor burns and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, reported Times Now.

Suspicion arose after Kalyani’s son, Lakshmi Narayanan, filed a complaint. He revealed that his mother had phoned him minutes before the fire, sounding distressed and urging him to alert authorities. He also noted that her office door, typically left open during working hours, had been locked with an iron chain — an unusual detail that prompted further investigation.

Conflicting Accounts Lead To Arrest

During questioning, Ram initially claimed that a masked intruder had stolen Kalyani’s jewellery and set her on fire. Later, he contradicted himself, stating that no outsider had entered the office. These inconsistencies prompted police to form a special investigative team to probe deeper.

The inquiry revealed that Ram had poured petrol inside Kalyani’s cabin, set her on fire, and locked the door before fleeing, reported New Indian Express. Evidence indicated that Kalyani had recently been transferred from Tirunelveli to Madurai and had discovered irregularities in compensation payments at the office. She had warned that she would recommend disciplinary action against Ram.

Corruption Allegedly Motive Behind Murder

Police confirmed that the attack was motivated by Kalyani’s efforts to expose corruption within the LIC office. Her work on insurance claim irregularities and her intent to enforce accountability directly implicated Ram as the perpetrator.

Authorities said the case, initially treated as an accidental fire, is now a confirmed murder, highlighting the dangers faced by officials who confront corruption in public institutions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madurai Tamil NAdu
