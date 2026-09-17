Tamil Nadu Leaders Pay Tributes To EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' On His 148th Birth Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay led tributes, citing Periyar's fight for equality.

DMK chief Stalin pledged social justice, honoring Periyar's legacy.

AIADMK's Palaniswami lauded Periyar's crusade against caste dominance.

Political leaders statewide honored Periyar on his 148th birth anniversary.

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Political leaders across party lines in Tamil Nadu on Thursday paid tributes to social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, revered as 'Thanthai Periyar', on his 148th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led the state in honouring the social reformer, stating that Periyar spent his entire life fighting to eradicate social divisions and protect public rights.

In a post on the microblogging platform X, the CM said Periyar sowed "progressive thoughts anchored in self-respect, social justice and rationalism" in the minds of the people.

Vijay highlighted the reformer's lifelong struggle to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion and restore the fundamental rights of the people.

DMK President M K Stalin commemorated the day by leading the 'Social Justice Day' pledge and garlanding Periyar's statue near the Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai.

He was accompanied by party treasurer T R Baalu and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Thanthai Periyar is the roaring fire that burns down hatred! The beacon of rationalism for the resurgence of the Tamil race!" Stalin posted on X, adding, "Thanthai Periyar will endure forever — everywhere!" AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tributes to the leader's sustained crusade against entrenched inequalities.

Palaniswami noted on X that Periyar fought against millennium-old caste dominance, social disparities and superstitions to build a vibrant new society resting on four pillars: "self-respect, rationalism, equality and social justice." "His struggle was not against any single individual; it was against dominance. His voice was not meant for one era alone; it is a voice that must resonate until equality is achieved," Palaniswami said, urging people to pledge to walk on the path of social justice deeply etched by Periyar, guided by the principle that "there is no high or low by birth; every human must be respected as a human." Tributes were also paid across the state by other prominent figures, including former BJP state president K Annamalai, PMK founder S Ramadoss and DK president K Veeramani.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)