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English NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Hospitals Stop Trilingual Medicine Packets After Hindi Text Triggers Language Row

Tamil Nadu Hospitals Stop Trilingual Medicine Packets After Hindi Text Triggers Language Row

Government hospitals in Coimbatore and Karur halted distribution of medicine covers printed in Tamil, English and Hindi amid a fresh language row.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hospitals halted trilingual medicine covers after language policy row.
  • DMK leader criticized packaging with Hindi, English, and Tamil.
  • Authorities clarified old stock, but stopped distribution immediately.
  • Tamil Nadu strictly follows a two-language policy, not three.

Coimbatore, Oct 7 (PTI) Officials at the government hospitals in Coimbatore and Karur moved swiftly to halt the distribution of trilingual medicine covers following a fresh political controversy over Tamil Nadu's language policy.

The row erupted after packaging bearing dosage instructions in Tamil, English, and Hindi reached patients at state-run medical facilities, drawing sharp criticism from political leaders.

The issue further escalated after DMK leader T R B Rajaa shared photographs online showing the medicine covers distributed at the Karur facility, accusing authorities of covertly enforcing a three-language policy within the public healthcare network.

"It seems like the three-language policy is being implemented in Tamil Nadu hospitals too! First Karur...Now the same situation in Coimbay as well..." the former minister said on his "X" social media platform.

The hospital authorities, however, said the controversial packaging was neither new nor recently procured.

They further clarified that the sponsored pouches printed via Chinthamani Cooperative Society have been in continuous use for over 18 months, including during the previous administration's tenure.

The officials also confirmed that immediate directives were issued to halt further distribution of the trilingual covers upon discovering the oversight.

Tamil Nadu strictly adheres to a two-language policy using only Tamil and English in state education and public administration. It firmly rejects the Centre's three-language formula. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent controversy at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu?

The distribution of medicine covers with dosage instructions in Tamil, English, and Hindi sparked a political controversy regarding the state's language policy.

What is Tamil Nadu's official language policy?

Tamil Nadu strictly follows a two-language policy (Tamil and English), rejecting the Centre's three-language formula for state education and public administration.

How did hospital authorities respond to the controversy?

Officials halted trilingual cover distribution immediately. They clarified the packaging wasn't new, but continuously used for over 18 months.

Who raised concerns about the trilingual medicine covers?

DMK leader T R B Rajaa shared photographs online. He accused authorities of covertly enforcing a three-language policy in the public healthcare network.

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Language Row Trilingual Medicine Covers Coimbatore Hospitals Karur Hospitals
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