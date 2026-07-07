Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK legislators allege DMK attempted government destabilization post-election.

Police investigate destabilization plot, issuing lookout for Senthil Balaji.

DMK alleges Chief Minister misused office for horse-trading.

Tamil Nadu's political battle has intensified following the Assembly election results, with fresh allegations of attempts to destabilise the ruling government adding a new dimension to the ongoing confrontation between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK. The controversy has gained momentum after multiple ruling party legislators alleged they were approached with offers to switch sides. The issue has become even more sensitive as police investigations continue and a lookout notice has reportedly been issued against former minister Senthil Balaji.

Allegation From TVK MLA Escalates Political Battle

The latest flashpoint came after the Srivaikundam TVK MLA alleged that he had been contacted by a supporter of former DMK minister in connection with an alleged bid to topple the government. The legislator also claimed to have released evidence supporting his allegations.

The fresh accusation has further intensified political tensions, coming days after similar claims were made by Uthangarai TVK MLA N. Ilaiyaraja. His complaint, filed on June 29, triggered a police investigation into the alleged attempts to poach ruling party legislators.

According to police sources, summons were served at Senthil Balaji's ancestral residence in Rameswarapatti in Karur district, directing him and his brother to appear for questioning on July 6. Investigators are also searching for suspects in Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Police sources further alleged that nearly Rs 180 crore had allegedly been earmarked as part of a broader conspiracy to entice ruling party MLAs.

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Senthil Balaji Under Scanner, Silence From Top DMK Leaders Draws Attention

The investigation has placed former minister Senthil Balaji at the centre of the controversy. Reports suggest he has remained out of the public eye since the allegations surfaced, while authorities have reportedly issued a lookout notice to prevent any attempt to leave the country.

The development has fuelled criticism from the ruling camp, particularly because senior DMK leaders, including M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, have not publicly addressed either the lookout notice or the allegations of an alleged conspiracy to unseat the government.

However, M.K. Stalin did speak out against the Anti-Corruption Bureau raid conducted at the residence of former minister E.V. Velu.

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DMK Levels Counter-Allegations Against TVK

The opposition has also mounted a counterattack. Senior DMK leader R.S. Bharathi has submitted written complaints to Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, alleging that Chief Minister Vijay misused his office to persuade two MDMK legislators to resign in exchange for support during re-election.

Bharathi has sought a comprehensive investigation into what he described as the TVK government's own alleged horse-trading practices.

The latest controversy comes against the backdrop of dramatic political changes following the Assembly election, where the DMK was pushed into the opposition after suffering significant setbacks, including M.K. Stalin's defeat in Kolathur and the loss of its traditional stronghold of Chennai to TVK.

Earlier allegations that both the DMK and AIADMK explored the possibility of forming a government together after the election had already generated political debate. Statements made by former AIADMK ministers S.P. Velumani and C.V. Shanmugam, along with leaders previously associated with the DMK alliance, had further fuelled those discussions.