Tamil Nadu Hikes DA By 3% For Govt Employees, Teachers And Pensioners From July 1

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) In a major welfare move, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a three-percentage-point hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday declared that the DA will be increased from the existing 55 per cent to 58 per cent with effect from July 1, aligning it with the latest revision announced by the Union government.

In an official statement, the government said Tamil Nadu has consistently implemented pioneering welfare schemes with "care, compassion and commitment" for the well-being of its people.

It added that state employees and teachers play a crucial role in ensuring that these welfare initiatives reach every beneficiary through effective implementation and field-level coordination.

Taking into account their vital contribution and welfare, the government has decided to revise the DA on par with the Centre.

The enhancement is expected to benefit nearly 16 lakh individuals, including serving employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

According to the release, the current DA rate of 55 per cent will be raised by 3 percentage points, making it 58 per cent from July 1. This upward revision, the government noted, will lead to an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore for the state exchequer.

However, the statement emphasised that the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its employees and retired personnel, and will allocate the required funds. The announcement comes at a time when several employees' unions had been urging the government to align the DA with the Centre to offset rising living costs.

The revision is expected to provide financial relief to a large workforce across various departments, including teachers who form a substantial part of the state’s public service machinery.

The government said the increase reflects its recognition of the dedicated service of lakhs of employees who ensure the smooth delivery of welfare programmes and administration across Tamil Nadu.

It reiterated that strengthening the welfare of government staff ultimately contributes to better governance and improved public service delivery.

The revised DA will be reflected in the salaries and pensions disbursed after the implementation date, the statement added.

