TN Health Minister Says TVK MLA VS Babu Getting Proper Care, Rejects Transparency Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister dismissed allegations regarding MLA Babu's medical care transparency.

Allegations stemmed from Puthiya Tamilagam leader's social media post.

Government specialists reviewed treatment, finding it satisfactory, assured transparency.

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Dismissing allegations of non-transparency and inefficiency in the medical care provided to TVK MLA V S Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare K G Arunraj on Thursday said the hospital treating the legislator has been issuing regular medical bulletins and assured that an updated status report would be released promptly.

The minister's statement came against the backdrop of controversy that arose after Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, in a social media post alleged that the state government and hospital authorities were lacking transparency on the health condition of Babu.

Addressing reporters regarding concerns over the quality of care, the Minister explained that specialist doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) were also brought in specifically for consultation.

Clarifying the government's stance, he said senior medical officers visited the private hospital, where Babu was undergoing treatment, to review the existing treatment protocols and evaluate the patient's condition.

Noting that the visits were strictly intended to obtain a formal second opinion, the minister emphasized that the panel of government specialists expressed complete satisfaction with the ongoing medical treatment.

The minister reiterated that there is no cause for concern and assured that further official updates regarding the legislator's condition will be shared transparently through proper medical bulletins.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)