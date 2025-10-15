Tamil Nadu Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Hindi Hoardings, Movies, & Songs: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Govt To Introduce Bill Banning Hindi Hoardings, Movies, & Songs: Report

Led by Chief Minister Stalin, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu opposes Hindi imposition, viewing it as a threat to Tamil language and cultural identity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu is set to escalate its opposition to Hindi imposition with a bill that seeks to ban Hindi hoardings, films, and songs across the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to table the legislation on October 15, 2025, during the final day of the assembly session.

The proposed bill, introduced by the DMK-led government, aims to prohibit the use of Hindi in public spaces and entertainment media. Officials say the move is a constitutional response to what the state perceives as a push for Hindi dominance by the central government under the three-language formula.

Tamil Nadu's Protests Against Hindi Imposition 

Stalin has long emphasized the importance of language in cultural identity, stating, “Only if a language survives, the race will survive.” He clarified that the DMK does not oppose Hindi as a language but strongly resists its imposition in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of promoting Hindi—and eventually Sanskrit—through educational and administrative policies, which he claims undermines the state’s successful two-language model of Tamil and English, as per reports.

This legislative effort is expected to reignite the historical language debate in Tamil Nadu, harking back to the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1930s and 1950s. The DMK has consistently positioned itself as a defender of Tamil linguistic and cultural identity, and the new bill is likely to intensify political tensions with the BJP, which advocates Hindi as a unifying national language.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government replaced the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its state budget logo, signaling its commitment to regional language representation. Observers note that the move comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, serving both as a reinforcement of DMK’s ideological stance and a rallying point around Tamil identity.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
