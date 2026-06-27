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English NewsNewsIndiaTN Govt Appoints 'Jana Nayagan' Producer As Special Representative In Delhi, Triggers Row

TN Govt Appoints 'Jana Nayagan' Producer As Special Representative In Delhi, Triggers Row

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed film producer K Venkata Narayana as its Special Representative in New Delhi, sparking criticism from the BJP, DMK and AIADMK.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu appointed Karnataka producer special representative in New Delhi.
  • The minister-status appointment sparked strong opposition criticism.
  • Opposition questions his ability on Mekedatu dam dispute.
  • Concerns raised over appointee's close ties to Karnataka.

Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has appointed film producer K Venkata Narayana as the state's special representative to the government in New Delhi, evoking sharp criticism from the BJP and other opposition parties on Friday.

The government has issued an order for the appointment to the temporary post which is equivalent in status to that of a minister, dated June 23 for a period of one year.

Opposition DMK, AIADMK and the BJP hit out at the TVK government over the move.

A chartered accountant and a law graduate, Narayana is the founder of the Bengaluru-headquartered KVN productions and is the producer of Jana Nayagan, the last film of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay which is yet to hit the screens due to certification issues.

As per the GO, the appointment to the post of Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi, was for a period of one year with effect from the date on which the appointee took charge or till the need for it ceases, whichever is earlier.

Expressing shock over the government's decision, DMK leader Tiruchy Siva said a question arose on whether Narayana will stand, represent and voice for Mekadatu dam issue in favour of Tamil Nadu .

"CM Joseph Vijay has proclaimed loudly on the floor of the assembly that his government will not yield to Karnataka's stand of constructing a new dam at Makedatu across Cauvery river which would drastically affect the livelihood of the farmers in delta region. Now clarification and assurance from the government of TN is awaited by the people since the special representative appointed hails from the state of Karnataka," Siva said on 'X'.

AIADMK IT wing strongly condemned the appointment on 'X' calling the administration a "proxy government" of the Congress-led Karnataka government. It sought to know how a person from the neighbouring state could protect the rights on Tamil Nadu on the proposed Mekedatu dam row.

Expressing shock, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran claimed CM Vijay's government has appointed someone who does not know Tamil, as a representative of Tamil Nadu.

"How can someone who has no connection with Tamil Nadu be appointed to the important responsibility of acting as a bridge between the Central government and Tamil Nadu government? How can someone who does not fully know our mother tongue Tamil and our Tamil culture echo the thoughts of the people of Tamil Nadu and the voice of the Tamil Nadu government in Delhi?" Nagenthran asked on 'X'.

Questioning Narayana's appointment, Nagenthran asked "is it because he was the producer of the film starring the Chief Minister or is it the pressure by the Congress." Terming the appointment as "highly condemnable" the BJP president questioned why an individual from Karnataka was trusted to represent the state in crucial inter-state interests in the national capital. He alleged that Venkata Narayana shared close personal and business ties with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and this would make bilateral negotiations on Mekedatu dam issue highly questionable.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently appointed as Tamil Nadu's special representative in New Delhi?

Film producer K Venkata Narayana was appointed as the state's special representative to the government in New Delhi. This temporary post is equivalent in status to that of a minister.

What is K Venkata Narayana's professional background?

K Venkata Narayana is a film producer, a chartered accountant, and a law graduate. He is also the founder of Bengaluru-headquartered KVN productions and produced Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's last film.

Why has the appointment of K Venkata Narayana drawn criticism?

Opposition parties criticized the appointment because Narayana is from Karnataka. Concerns were raised about his ability to represent Tamil Nadu's interests, especially regarding the Mekadatu dam issue.

What specific concerns did opposition parties raise about the appointment?

DMK and AIADMK questioned how a person from Karnataka could protect Tamil Nadu's rights on the Mekadatu dam. BJP also doubted his connection to Tamil Nadu and knowledge of the Tamil language and culture.

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi Tamil NAdu Jana Nayagan TVK Government Venkata Narayana
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