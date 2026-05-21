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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios: Vijay Keeps Home, Wilson Gets Finance, Sengottaiyan Moved To Revenue; List Here

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Portfolios: Vijay Keeps Home, Wilson Gets Finance, Sengottaiyan Moved To Revenue; List Here

Tamil Nadu Full Cabinet Portfolios: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allocates portfolios in expanded Cabinet, retaining Home and Administration while assigning key new ministries.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Vijay allocated portfolios to new cabinet members.
  • Vijay retained key departments like Home and Public Administration.
  • Senior ministers received crucial economic and infrastructure portfolios.
  • New ministers took charge of fisheries, agriculture, and environment.

Tamil Nadu Full Cabinet Portfolios: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday announced the allocation of portfolios for ministers in the newly expanded state Cabinet, marking a major administrative exercise for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. According to an official communication, the Chief Minister recommended to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar a revised distribution of responsibilities among ministers following the induction of 23 new members into the Council of Ministers.

The reshuffle assigns key governance, infrastructure, welfare, finance, and technology-related departments to both senior leaders and newly inducted ministers as the government seeks to establish its administrative structure.

Vijay Retains Key Departments

Chief Minister Vijay has retained several of the most influential portfolios, including Public, General Administration, Home, Police, Special Programme Implementation, Municipal Administration, and Urban Water Supply. He will also continue to oversee departments linked to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), District Revenue Officers, Poverty Alleviation, Youth Welfare, and welfare schemes for children, senior citizens, and differently abled persons.

The concentration of major administrative and governance departments under the Chief Minister indicates his direct involvement in core policymaking and state administration during the early phase of the government.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

Senior Ministers Get Crucial Economic, Infrastructure Portfolios

N Anand has been assigned the Rural Development and Water Resources departments, while Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law. Veteran leader Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio, one of the most significant positions in the Cabinet.

Among the newly inducted ministers, Srinath has been given Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Kamali will oversee Animal Husbandry, and Vijayalakshmi has been allocated Milk and Dairy Development. RV Ranjithkumar will manage Forests, Vinoth takes charge of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, while Rajeev has been appointed Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

ALSO READ: India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Vijay Unveils Full Cabinet Portfolios

  • Vijay - Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply
  • N Anand - Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources 
  • Nirmalkumar - Minister for Energy Resources and Law 
  • Sengottaiyan - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management 
  • Srinath - Minister for Fisheries  
  • Kamali - Minister for Animal Husbandry 
  • Vijayalakshmi - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development 
  • Ranjithkumar - Minister for Forests
  • Vinoth - Minister for Agriculture  
  • Rajeev - Minister for Environment & Climate Change
  • Rajkumar - Minister for Housing and Urban Development 
  • Gandhiraj - Minister for  Co-operation 
  • Mathan Raja  P - Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Jegadeshwari - Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment 
  • Rajesh Kumar S - Minister for Tourism
  • Vijay Balaji - Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi 
  • Logesh Tamilselvan - D Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration 
  • Vijay Tamilan Parthiban - Minister for Transport
  • Ramesh - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
  • Viswanathan - Minister for Higher Education 
  • Kumar - Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services
  • Thennarasu - Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare
  • Sampath Kumar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare 
  • Mohamed Farvas. J - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development 
  • Sarathkumar - Minister for Human Resources Management 
  • Marie Wilson - Minister for Finance, Planning and Development
  • Vignesh K - Minister for Prohibition and Excise 

Before You Go

Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the allocation of portfolios for ministers in the new Tamil Nadu Cabinet?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced the allocation of portfolios for ministers in the newly expanded state Cabinet. This was communicated to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Which key departments has Chief Minister Vijay retained?

Chief Minister Vijay has retained influential portfolios including Public, General Administration, Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and Urban Water Supply. He also oversees IAS, IPS, and IFS related departments.

Who has been assigned the Finance portfolio in the new Cabinet?

Veteran leader Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio, one of the most significant positions in the Cabinet. Marie Wilson is also listed for Finance, Planning and Development.

Which departments have been assigned to newly inducted ministers like Srinath and Kamali?

Newly inducted minister Srinath has been given Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare. Kamali will oversee Animal Husbandry.

What new technology-related department has been created in the expanded cabinet?

Kumar has been appointed as the Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services. This indicates a focus on digital advancements in the state.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion
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