Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay allocated portfolios to new cabinet members.

Vijay retained key departments like Home and Public Administration.

Senior ministers received crucial economic and infrastructure portfolios.

New ministers took charge of fisheries, agriculture, and environment.

Tamil Nadu Full Cabinet Portfolios: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday announced the allocation of portfolios for ministers in the newly expanded state Cabinet, marking a major administrative exercise for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. According to an official communication, the Chief Minister recommended to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar a revised distribution of responsibilities among ministers following the induction of 23 new members into the Council of Ministers.

The reshuffle assigns key governance, infrastructure, welfare, finance, and technology-related departments to both senior leaders and newly inducted ministers as the government seeks to establish its administrative structure.

Vijay Retains Key Departments

Chief Minister Vijay has retained several of the most influential portfolios, including Public, General Administration, Home, Police, Special Programme Implementation, Municipal Administration, and Urban Water Supply. He will also continue to oversee departments linked to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), District Revenue Officers, Poverty Alleviation, Youth Welfare, and welfare schemes for children, senior citizens, and differently abled persons.

The concentration of major administrative and governance departments under the Chief Minister indicates his direct involvement in core policymaking and state administration during the early phase of the government.

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Senior Ministers Get Crucial Economic, Infrastructure Portfolios

N Anand has been assigned the Rural Development and Water Resources departments, while Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law. Veteran leader Sengottaiyan has been entrusted with the Finance portfolio, one of the most significant positions in the Cabinet.

Among the newly inducted ministers, Srinath has been given Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Kamali will oversee Animal Husbandry, and Vijayalakshmi has been allocated Milk and Dairy Development. RV Ranjithkumar will manage Forests, Vinoth takes charge of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, while Rajeev has been appointed Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

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Vijay Unveils Full Cabinet Portfolios

Vijay - Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply

N Anand - Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources

Nirmalkumar - Minister for Energy Resources and Law

Sengottaiyan - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Srinath - Minister for Fisheries

Kamali - Minister for Animal Husbandry

Vijayalakshmi - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development

Ranjithkumar - Minister for Forests

Vinoth - Minister for Agriculture

Rajeev - Minister for Environment & Climate Change

Rajkumar - Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Gandhiraj - Minister for Co-operation

Mathan Raja P - Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Jegadeshwari - Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Rajesh Kumar S - Minister for Tourism

Vijay Balaji - Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi

Logesh Tamilselvan - D Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban - Minister for Transport

Ramesh - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Viswanathan - Minister for Higher Education

Kumar - Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services

Thennarasu - Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare

Sampath Kumar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

Mohamed Farvas. J - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development

Sarathkumar - Minister for Human Resources Management

Marie Wilson - Minister for Finance, Planning and Development

Vignesh K - Minister for Prohibition and Excise