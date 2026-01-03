Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu’s First Jallikattu Of Season Held In Pudukottai; Over 900 Bulls, 300 Tamers Take Part

Tamil Nadu’s First Jallikattu Of Season Held In Pudukottai; Over 900 Bulls, 300 Tamers Take Part

The first Jallikattu event of the year in Tamil Nadu took place in Pudukottai, featuring over 900 bulls and 300 participants.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 3 (PTI) Over 900 bulls and nearly 300 bull-taming participants on Saturday took part in the year's first Jallikattu event in the state in Thachankurichi village in this district.

Jallikattu is a bull-taming event held in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal festivities.

Several bulls hailing from nearby districts including Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul and Sivaganga participated.

Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan and District Collector M Aruna formally inaugurated the event.

Motorcycles, bicycles, traditional cooking and storage pots for the successful bull-tamers and also for the owners of the bulls are up for grabs, the organisers said.

The event is being held under the banner 'Punitha Vinnerppu Annai Alaya Thiruvizha' here in which 300 bull-taming participants wearing uniforms enthusiastically turned up to tame the beasts charging out of Vadivasal (entry points) in to the sporting arena.

A bull-tamer is declared winner on how long he manages to hold on to the hump of the animal. The same yardstick is applied to pick the owner of a bull as victorious.

Tamil Nadu's unique sporting event 'jallikattu' is held coinciding with the Pongal festivities and the marquee event in Madurai's Alanganallur and Avaniyapuram during the Pongal week (mid-January) is a global attraction, drawing audience from different parts of the world. PTI VIJ VIJ SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jallikattu Tamil NAdu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
Bangladesh Hindu Man Dies After Mob Attack As Violence Against Minorities Escalates
World
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget