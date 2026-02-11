Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStalin Says DMK Will Form Govt Alone, Rules Out Power-Sharing With Congress Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Stalin Says DMK Will Form Govt Alone, Rules Out Power-Sharing With Congress Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Stalin denies rift with Congress ahead of 2026 polls, says DMK alliance is strong as seat-sharing talks begin Feb 22.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has moved to quell speculation about friction within the DMK-Congress alliance, asserting that the partnership remains intact as the state heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing concerns over seat sharing and power distribution, Stalin made it clear that there is “no confusion” in the coalition, while accusing political opponents of trying to manufacture divisions for electoral advantage.

Stalin Rules Out Immediate Power-Sharing Talks

Speaking at a roundtable of a private news channel, Stalin emphasised his close equation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and rejected claims of discord. “The DMK-Congress alliance is strong in Tamil Nadu. We will fight the election together. The question of sharing of power in government does not arise now,” he said.

He underlined what he described as a “brotherly attachment” with Gandhi, reiterating that the DMK intends to form the government on its own strength after the polls.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK secured 133 seats in the 234-member House, forming the government independently. The Congress, which contested 25 constituencies as an ally, won 18 seats but did not receive cabinet representation. That arrangement has since become a reference point in ongoing negotiations.

Congress Signals Desire For Larger Role

This time, however, the Congress has publicly voiced its expectation of a greater stake in the alliance. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai and AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar have spoken in favour of power sharing if the coalition returns to office.

Responding to Stalin’s recent remarks, Selvaperunthagai said both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin would arrive at a “good decision” regarding the matter. Reports indicate that Gandhi’s recent interaction with DMK MP Kanimozhi included discussions on cabinet berths, Rajya Sabha nominations and seat allocation.

Formal negotiations between the alliance partners are scheduled to begin on February 22. The Congress has already constituted a five-member committee to oversee the talks and has urged the DMK to initiate discussions early to prevent last-minute complications.

DMK Leader Denies ‘Pressure’ Claims

Amid reports that the Congress is demanding at least 40 seats — a significant increase from the 25 it contested in 2021 — senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan dismissed suggestions of coercion.

"I don't know why it is being said that Congress is putting pressure. Neither the AICC president (Mallikarjun Kharge) nor the TNCC president (K Selvaperunthagai) is pressurising us," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

The former MP suggested that such speculation may be driven by individuals within the national party who “want to show off.” He confirmed that Stalin has fixed February 22 as the date to commence seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners.

NDA Reorganises Opposition Bloc

The political churn comes as the BJP-led NDA works to consolidate anti-DMK forces in the state. The AIADMK under Edappadi K. Palaniswami has rejoined the alliance, alongside TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, with the PMK also part of the coalition.

Stalin has accused the NDA of attempting to deepen divisions among minority communities in Tamil Nadu, asserting that such tactics would not resonate with voters.

Despite the ongoing debate over seat allocation and cabinet prospects, the DMK leadership remains publicly confident. Stalin expressed optimism that the party would secure an even stronger mandate than in 2021, while maintaining that alliance unity is not in question.

Related Video

Political Debate: Opposition Questions Priorities but Stops Short of Opposing National Song Directive

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stalin DMK CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
India
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
Advertisement

Videos

Political Debate: Opposition Questions Priorities but Stops Short of Opposing National Song Directive
National Protocol Update: Full Version of Vande Mataram to Precede National Anthem at Ceremonies
New Guidelines: Centre Issues New Guidelines on Vande Mataram, Six Stanzas to Be Sung
THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Political Row: Yogi Adityanath Says “Babri Will Not Be Rebuilt,” Kabir Hits Back
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget