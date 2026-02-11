Stalin Says DMK Will Form Govt Alone, Rules Out Power-Sharing With Congress Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has moved to quell speculation about friction within the DMK-Congress alliance, asserting that the partnership remains intact as the state heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing concerns over seat sharing and power distribution, Stalin made it clear that there is “no confusion” in the coalition, while accusing political opponents of trying to manufacture divisions for electoral advantage.

Stalin Rules Out Immediate Power-Sharing Talks

Speaking at a roundtable of a private news channel, Stalin emphasised his close equation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and rejected claims of discord. “The DMK-Congress alliance is strong in Tamil Nadu. We will fight the election together. The question of sharing of power in government does not arise now,” he said.

He underlined what he described as a “brotherly attachment” with Gandhi, reiterating that the DMK intends to form the government on its own strength after the polls.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK secured 133 seats in the 234-member House, forming the government independently. The Congress, which contested 25 constituencies as an ally, won 18 seats but did not receive cabinet representation. That arrangement has since become a reference point in ongoing negotiations.

Congress Signals Desire For Larger Role

This time, however, the Congress has publicly voiced its expectation of a greater stake in the alliance. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai and AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar have spoken in favour of power sharing if the coalition returns to office.

Responding to Stalin’s recent remarks, Selvaperunthagai said both Rahul Gandhi and Stalin would arrive at a “good decision” regarding the matter. Reports indicate that Gandhi’s recent interaction with DMK MP Kanimozhi included discussions on cabinet berths, Rajya Sabha nominations and seat allocation.

Formal negotiations between the alliance partners are scheduled to begin on February 22. The Congress has already constituted a five-member committee to oversee the talks and has urged the DMK to initiate discussions early to prevent last-minute complications.

DMK Leader Denies ‘Pressure’ Claims

Amid reports that the Congress is demanding at least 40 seats — a significant increase from the 25 it contested in 2021 — senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan dismissed suggestions of coercion.

"I don't know why it is being said that Congress is putting pressure. Neither the AICC president (Mallikarjun Kharge) nor the TNCC president (K Selvaperunthagai) is pressurising us," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

The former MP suggested that such speculation may be driven by individuals within the national party who “want to show off.” He confirmed that Stalin has fixed February 22 as the date to commence seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners.

NDA Reorganises Opposition Bloc

The political churn comes as the BJP-led NDA works to consolidate anti-DMK forces in the state. The AIADMK under Edappadi K. Palaniswami has rejoined the alliance, alongside TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, with the PMK also part of the coalition.

Stalin has accused the NDA of attempting to deepen divisions among minority communities in Tamil Nadu, asserting that such tactics would not resonate with voters.

Despite the ongoing debate over seat allocation and cabinet prospects, the DMK leadership remains publicly confident. Stalin expressed optimism that the party would secure an even stronger mandate than in 2021, while maintaining that alliance unity is not in question.