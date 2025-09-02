After OPS Walkout, AMMK’s Dhinakaran Puts NDA Ties On Hold Ahead Of 2026 TN Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Edappadi Palaniswami is said to have rejected repeated attempts, including one by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to bring ousted leaders back into the fold, fearing it could undermine his leadership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) A new crack seems to have emerged in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, with AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran declaring that his party would decide its alliance strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections only in December.

The announcement is widely seen as a signal of distancing from the NDA and testing alternative options. The development comes in the backdrop of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s firm stand against readmitting expelled leaders, including O. Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran, into the AIADMK-led front.

Palaniswami is said to have rejected repeated attempts, including one by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to bring the ousted leaders back into the fold, fearing it could undermine his leadership.

Until recently, Dhinakaran had maintained that the AMMK remained part of the NDA. But his remarks after paying homage to freedom fighter Pulithevan at Nelkattumseval in Tenkasi district marked a departure.

“The Assembly elections are a different scenario. Our decision will reflect the views of our cadre. We will prove our strength,” he said.

Party insiders revealed that he has been upset with the BJP’s indifference, noting that neither the national leadership nor the state unit made a formal move to include AMMK in the alliance.

The AMMK had extended “unconditional support” to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to ensure Narendra Modi’s re-election. But Dhinakaran’s latest stand indicates a recalibration.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, who quit the NDA last month citing disrespect from the BJP, added intrigue by remarking, “anything can happen in politics”, when asked if he would consider tying up with actor Vijay’s fledgling party.

A supporter even speculated that an OPS-DMK alignment was not impossible. Political observers say the fluid situation could weaken the NDA further in Tamil Nadu.

“There is no future for Dhinakaran in the NDA. He may seek Vijay’s support, but whether Vijay will accept him remains uncertain. The current scenario could benefit the DMK, reminiscent of the 1996 sweep,” said analyst Tharasu Shyam, referring to the landslide victory when the DMK-led front won 221 seats.

For now, Palaniswami insists that AIADMK continues its alliance with the BJP, while others like Dhinakaran and OPS remain outside the core opposition bloc. The coming months could determine whether these estranged leaders find new partners or fade further into political isolation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Edappadi Palaniswami NDA BJP AMMK Dhinakaran NDA गठबंधन
