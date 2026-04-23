Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-politician Vijay urged extending polling by two hours.

He cited transport issues leaving many voters stranded.

Vijay demanded immediate deployment of emergency transport.

He also called for faster, more efficient polling processes.

Vijay Demands EC To Increase Polling Time: On the polling day, Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has written to the Election Commission seeking an extension of voting hours across affected constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The actor-politician, who is contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, called for polling to be extended by two hours—from the scheduled 6 PM closing time to 8 PM—arguing that many voters have been unable to reach polling booths due to severe transport issues and long queues.

Vijay Calls For Extended Voting Hours

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Vijay stated, "Extend polling hours by two hours: In view of the large surge of delayed voters due to travel disruptions, and long-queue waiting imperatives, polling must be extended till 8:00 pm across all affected constituencies."

He stressed that such a move falls within the powers of the Election Commission and has precedent in past elections conducted under less severe disruptions.

Reiterating the demand, Vijay added, "It is essential to allow every voter who reaches the polling station premises by the revised closing time to cast their vote without compromise."

‘Transport Paralysis’ Leaves Voters Stranded

Vijay expressed strong concern over what he described as a breakdown in public transport services, particularly in major urban centres. In his communication, he stated that he was writing in a state of deep concern and indignation over what he called a complete transport paralysis. He explained that thousands of voters were stranded at bus terminals in Chennai and similarly in other metro cities across Tamil Nadu, with no buses or alternative public transport available to reach their designated polling booths.



He stressed that this was not a minor inconvenience but appeared to be an intentional act of misplanning by the State Transport Corporation and administration, which he characterised as an outright assault on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

He pointed to chaotic scenes at key bus terminals, including those in Chennai, where large numbers of passengers were reportedly left waiting without adequate services.

Vijay Demands Emergency Transport, Faster Polling

Alongside the demand for extended hours, Vijay also urged authorities to immediately deploy additional transport services. He stated that the Election Commission must direct state transport authorities and district election officers in Chennai and all affected cities to press additional government buses, shuttles, and other vehicles into service exclusively for ferrying stranded voters from bus terminals to polling stations.



He emphasised that this should be done within the next few hours through coordinated announcements at terminals, via media, and through the Commission’s own apps and helplines. He stressed that no voter should be turned away or forced to miss their democratic duty due to administrative negligence.

Vijay further highlighted concerns over delays at polling stations, adding, "There are reports from the polling stations of voters waiting in long queues to cast their votes, but the polling process is slow. Such delays would discourage and may affect voter turnout. There should be a designated supervisory officer to visit polling booths regularly and ensure that the voting process is conducted efficiently and without unnecessary delays."

Warning On Voter Rights and Democratic Process

Underscoring the seriousness of the situation, Vijay warned that the current conditions could undermine confidence in the electoral process. He stated that the right to vote forms the foundation of democracy and added that inaction could have lasting consequences.

He said that the Election Commission must not remain passive when voters are unable to exercise their franchise due to administrative shortcomings, cautioning that such failures could impact turnout and public trust.

As polling continues across Tamil Nadu, the response of the Election Commission to these demands is likely to be closely watched, particularly in constituencies where voters are still grappling with delays and logistical challenges.

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