Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hosur Education Department trainer arrested for sexually assaulting minor.

Girl's parents complained after alleged threats about exams.

Goondas Act invoked for three in separate Chennai POCSO.

SIT probing multiple allegations of minor sexual assault cases.

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): An Education Department trainer has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Hosur.

The accused has been identified as Jayaram (52), a resident of Mahesh Garden, Betha Elachagiri near Hosur, who works as a trainer in the Education Department in the Shoolagiri area.

According to the complaint, Jayaram allegedly harassed the minor girl and threatened to prevent her and her brother from appearing for their school board examinations. The distressed girl informed her parents, following which they filed a complaint at the Hosur All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Jayaram. Further investigation is underway. In a separate development, the Goondas Act was invoked on Thursday against Gem Granites owner R Veeramani and two others, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, who were arrested in connection with a POCSO case, police said.

The preventive detention orders against the three were issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were arrested following allegations of sexual offences against minors. The case was subsequently taken up for investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The SIT has been probing the allegations against the accused and has also been examining complaints received in connection with the case. The three accused are currently in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

The case relates to allegations of sexual assault involving minor girls. Police had initially registered the case after receiving a USB drive containing a video allegedly showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted at a guest house in Teynampet.

The accused businessman was arrested on August 29 along with two other alleged accused. A POCSO Special Court subsequently granted three days of custody for his interrogation. Considering his age and health, the questioning was conducted inside Puzhal prison under video recording by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)