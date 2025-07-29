Edappadi Palaniswami Kicks Off Sivaganga Leg Of Statewide Tour, Slams DMK’s Farm Loan Policy

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday launched the next leg of his statewide campaign, "Let's Save the People, Let's Rescue Tamil Nadu", with a visit to Sivaganga district.

Arriving at Tiruchi airport from Chennai, Palaniswami told reporters that the 'Ezhuchi Perani' campaign has so far covered 49 Assembly constituencies and was receiving enthusiastic support from the public.

"Today, I am beginning my campaign in Sivaganga. From here, I will continue to cover constituencies in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar districts. The people have been giving us a tremendous welcome everywhere," he said.

Addressing the recent controversy over a Tamil Nadu government circular directing agricultural cooperative banks to check farmers' CIBIL scores before approving loans, Palaniswami criticised the move, saying it would have badly impacted the farming community.

"I submitted a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining how this would hurt farmers. The state government has now withdrawn the circular and restored the old procedure. We will continue to raise our voice for the people, whether we are in power or not," he said.

When asked about the possibility of expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala joining any alliance involving the party, Palaniswami responded, "It is not for me to speculate. Other parties' alliance decisions are for their leaders to announce."

Commenting on the potential formation of a third front involving the Congress and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said, "There are still eight months left for the elections. Anything can happen. Each party will take its call on alliances based on its political strategy."

On former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's criticism of the Centre for not allocating education funds to Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said the issue of education being under the Concurrent List dates back to the Emergency era.

He said, "Education was moved to the Concurrent List in 1976. The DMK, despite being part of several central governments, never took any steps to restore it to the State List. They must take responsibility."

Speaking on the NDA alliance, Palaniswami reiterated AIADMK's current position.

"We are part of the NDA, and several parties are aligned with the BJP. There is still time before the elections. Once the schedule is announced, we will declare our alliance partners."

