TN Cop Hacked To Death With Sickle On Duty While Responding To Dispute Between Father, 2 Sons

SSI Shanmugavel was murdered in Kudimangalam while mediating a domestic dispute involving Moorthy and his sons, Manikandan and Thangapandian, who attacked him with a sickle.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was killed late Tuesday night while attempting to mediate a violent domestic altercation in Kudimangalam village, near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. The victim, 52-year-old M Shanmugavel, attached to the Kudimangalam Police Station, was on night patrol duty when he received a call regarding a dispute involving a father and his two sons at a private estate reportedly owned by AIADMK MLA C Mahendran.

All three family members were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

SSI Shanmugavel Murder 

According to police, SSI Shanmugavel reached the scene while there was an altercation and attempted to calm the situation while requesting an ambulance for the injured father, Moorthy. However, the situation escalated rapidly. The younger son, Manikandan, allegedly launched a brutal attack on the officer with a sickle, striking a fatal blow to his head, as per a report on NDTV. The elder son, Thangapandian, and Moorthy reportedly joined in the assault, chasing down and killing the officer in a sequence of events.

Shanmugavel’s driver, Constable Azhaguraja, managed to flee and inform nearby police units. The officer’s body has been taken to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In response to the shocking murder, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family, along with a government job for one eligible member, reported The Hindu. 

Law enforcement has launched an extensive manhunt with five special teams formed to apprehend the three accused, who remain at large.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the attack, calling it “barbaric” and a serious blow to law enforcement morale. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras HC Order Restricting Use Of TN CMs' Names In Welfare Schemes

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
