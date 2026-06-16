Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speaker Prabhakar lauded Chief Minister Vijay’s new

CM Vijay inaugurated workshop for new MLAs' session.

Workshop briefed MLAs on procedures, conduct, and dignity.

Speaker urged MLAs to learn from historical legislative debates.

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Tuesday labelled the month-old TVK regime as "Vijay model government". Lauding Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his leadership, he highlighted Vijay's efforts to maintain Tamil Nadu as an "Eden of peace" through his approach of embracing people across all castes, faiths, and communities.

"I will firmly call this the Vijay model government..." the Speaker said while speaking at the two-day workshop for the newly elected MLAs ahead of the Assembly session on June 18, inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The orientation and training programme for the legislators, being held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, commenced at the 'Kalaivanar Arangam' here and is open to all legislators of the 17th legislative Assembly.

It will focus on familiarising them with the Assembly procedures, legislative rules and House conduct, besides effective participation in debates and questioning in the Assembly.

The chief minister inaugurated the workshop by lighting the traditional lamp in the presence of Prabhakar, senior members like Minister K A Sengottaiyan and officials.

Emphasising the historical importance of the legislative assembly and the responsibility of the members in upholding its dignity, Prabhakar advised the first-time legislators to learn from past debates and contributions of iconic leaders like C N Annadurai, K Kamaraj and M Karunanidhi, by utilising the Assembly library.

"The state's political history, especially incidents such as those occurred in 1972 and 1989 demonstrate how the conduct inside the legislative assembly can significantly impact public perception and future political outcomes," he said apparently referring to the incidents surrounding the formation of the AIADMK party by M G Ramachandran who greatly influenced public perception, and the budget presentation by Karunanidhi involving heated exchange of words and altercations between him and J Jayalalithaa. These specific incidents had a significant and lasting impact on Tamil Nadu politics.

Hence, the members could draw inspiration from such epoch-making debates, and be proactive, confident and focused on public welfare, Prabhakar further said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)