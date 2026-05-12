Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu to close 717 liquor shops near public places.

Chief Minister ordered closure within two weeks.

Outlets near places of worship, schools, bus stands affected.

This is a major policy intervention by the government.

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Liquor shops closure: In a major move aimed at regulating liquor sales near sensitive public spaces, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has directed the closure of 717 TASMAC retail liquor outlets functioning close to places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state. The decision is expected to be implemented within the next two weeks, according to an official release issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Govt Begins Crackdown On TASMAC Outlets

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which oversees liquor sales in the state, currently operates 4,765 retail outlets. Following concerns over the proximity of several liquor shops to public and socially significant locations, the Chief Minister ordered a statewide inspection to identify such establishments.

A press release from TN government said, "The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is currently operating 4,765 retail liquor shops. The Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. S. Joseph Vijay, has directed that shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands be inspected and identified."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks. pic.twitter.com/1eSSG18V2k — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Officials subsequently conducted a review and identified hundreds of outlets operating within the restricted radius.

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717 Shops Identified For Closure

According to the government statement, 717 TASMAC shops were found to be functioning within 500 metres of temples, schools, colleges and bus stations.

The release said: “Following this directive, it was found that 717 retail liquor shops fall under these three categories. Considering the welfare of the public near places of worship, the Honorable Chief Minister has ordered the closure of 276 shops near temples, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands — totaling 717 shops — within the next two weeks, it said.”

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The move marks one of the largest coordinated closures of TASMAC outlets in recent years and is being viewed as a significant policy intervention by the newly formed government.