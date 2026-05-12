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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Closure Of 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops Near Temples, Schools And Bus Stands

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Closure Of 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops Near Temples, Schools And Bus Stands

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Liquor shops closure: CM C Joseph Vijay orders closure of 717 TASMAC outlets located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 May 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu to close 717 liquor shops near public places.
  • Chief Minister ordered closure within two weeks.
  • Outlets near places of worship, schools, bus stands affected.
  • This is a major policy intervention by the government.

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Liquor shops closure: In a major move aimed at regulating liquor sales near sensitive public spaces, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has directed the closure of 717 TASMAC retail liquor outlets functioning close to places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state. The decision is expected to be implemented within the next two weeks, according to an official release issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Govt Begins Crackdown On TASMAC Outlets

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which oversees liquor sales in the state, currently operates 4,765 retail outlets. Following concerns over the proximity of several liquor shops to public and socially significant locations, the Chief Minister ordered a statewide inspection to identify such establishments.

A press release from TN government said, "The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is currently operating 4,765 retail liquor shops. The Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. S. Joseph Vijay, has directed that shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands be inspected and identified."

Officials subsequently conducted a review and identified hundreds of outlets operating within the restricted radius.

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717 Shops Identified For Closure

According to the government statement, 717 TASMAC shops were found to be functioning within 500 metres of temples, schools, colleges and bus stations.

The release said: “Following this directive, it was found that 717 retail liquor shops fall under these three categories. Considering the welfare of the public near places of worship, the Honorable Chief Minister has ordered the closure of 276 shops near temples, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands — totaling 717 shops — within the next two weeks, it said.”

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The move marks one of the largest coordinated closures of TASMAC outlets in recent years and is being viewed as a significant policy intervention by the newly formed government.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many TASMAC liquor outlets will be closed in Tamil Nadu?

717 TASMAC retail liquor outlets will be closed. These shops are located near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

What is the reason for closing these TASMAC outlets?

The outlets are being closed because they are located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands, which are considered sensitive public spaces.

When will the closure of these 717 TASMAC outlets be implemented?

The closure is expected to be implemented within the next two weeks, according to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government.

How many TASMAC outlets are there in Tamil Nadu currently?

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) currently operates a total of 4,765 retail outlets across the state.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu News Tamil Nadu CM Vijay TASMAC Closure
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