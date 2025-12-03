Tamil Nadu continued to reel under persistent rainfall on Wednesday as the remnant depression of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah lingered over the north coastal zone. After crossing the coast south of Mamallapuram and settling over Villupuram district, the weakened system has kept large parts of the state drenched for nearly four consecutive days.

The northeast monsoon, which had a subdued November—bringing only 110 mm of rain against the usual 300 mm in Chennai—has suddenly roared back to life. The fresh spell has already triggered widespread waterlogging and forced repeated school and college closures across multiple districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD): “Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts… is very likely to move slowly southwestwards… and weaken into a Well-marked low-pressure area during next 06 hours. The system is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWR) at Chennai and Sriharikota.”

IMD Flags More Heavy Rainfall Across Key Districts

Reiterating its warning for the western and hilly belts, the IMD for December 3 noted: “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode and Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Salem and Namakkal districts.”

This comes after Cyclone Ditwah, which crossed Sri Lanka on November 28, weakened unexpectedly and hovered near Chennai for nearly two days—fueling back-to-back rain spells across the capital and adjoining Tiruvallur.

Private Weathermen Confirm Intensification Of Monsoon

Delta Weatherman Hemachander said the low-pressure system would “gradually weaken in the next 24 hours and move towards the Arabian Sea,” but emphasised that “the northeast monsoon will continue to intensify today and tomorrow due to the low-pressure area located over the Tamil Nadu landmass.”

He predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Chennai, northern coastal districts, northern interiors, and thunderstorms across the south, Delta region and western belt.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John also noted widespread cloud cover: “Chennai is surrounded by clouds. Rain is falling in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts… the entire Tamil Nadu district will benefit from Ex Ditwah, which will enter Tamil Nadu today.”

Chennai Braces For Two More Days Of Rains

With multiple weather agencies concurring, Chennai and Tiruvallur are expected to see intense spells for at least 48 more hours. Rainfall is also likely to be significant across Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Kallakurichi and other northern districts.

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert, avoid waterlogged stretches and follow official advisories as the monsoon shows no signs of easing immediately.