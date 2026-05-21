Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom N. Marie Wilson appointed Finance Minister in new government.

First-time MLA has strong ties to Jeppiaar educational group.

Wilson secured a decisive victory in RK Nagar constituency.

Appointment signals focus on fiscal and development planning.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson: Weeks after securing a decisive victory from the RK Nagar Assembly constituency, N. Marie Wilson has emerged as one of the key faces in the newly expanded Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government after being entrusted with the crucial Finance, Planning and Development portfolio. The appointment marks a significant political rise for the first-time MLA, who entered electoral politics less than a year ago and is closely associated with the Jeppiaar educational group in Tamil Nadu.

The portfolio announcement came during the first major Cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Vijay, who allocated departments to newly inducted ministers on Thursday.

From Education Sector To Tamil Nadu Politics

Born around 1979, Marie Wilson hails from Chennai and comes from the influential Jeppiaar family known for running multiple educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. His father is Nestore. Wilson completed a B.Tech degree and later earned an MBA before pursuing a Ph.D. in Management Science from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2012, as per reports.

Over the years, he held several leadership positions within the Jeppiaar group. Since January 2011, he has served as the Managing Director of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology in Sriperumbudur. He is also the Managing Trustee of the Jeppiaar Remibai Educational Trust.

His earlier roles included serving as Founder-Director of Jeppiaar Engineering College between 2001 and 2010 and Founder-Director of Jeppiaar International School from 2003 to 2010.

Apart from education, Wilson has also been associated with the technology and sports sectors. He currently serves as Director of JIT Global Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and Founder-Director of JIT Sports Academy.

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Entry Into TVK and Political Debut

Wilson formally joined TVK on June 9, 2025, alongside several prominent figures, including former IRS officer K.G. Arunraj, former judicial officer C. Subash, and former legislators R. Rajalakshmi, S. David Selvan, and Dr. A. Sridharan.

His entry into politics marked the Jeppiaar family’s return to the electoral arena after decades. The family’s earlier political involvement dates back to 1989, when Col. Dr. Jeppiaar contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly election from T. Nagar on the Janaki faction ticket but was unsuccessful.

In November 2025, Wilson’s Jeppiaar Institute of Technology campus hosted a major closed-door TVK meeting attended by around 2,000 party cadres. The event drew attention as it was among the party’s first major organisational gatherings after the Karur stampede incident earlier that year.

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Big Win From RK Nagar

Marie Wilson was named TVK’s candidate for the Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency when the party unveiled its full list of candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Polling took place on April 23, 2026, and the results declared on May 4 saw Wilson register a commanding victory over sitting MLA J. John Ebenezer of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Wilson secured 97,800 votes and won the seat by a margin of 49,668 votes, making him one of the standout first-time winners of the election.