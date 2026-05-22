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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: VCK, IUML Join Vijay Cabinet; Vanni Arasu, Shahjahan Become Ministers

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: VCK, IUML Join Vijay Cabinet; Vanni Arasu, Shahjahan Become Ministers

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: VCK and IUML leaders are set to join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet as the TVK government expands its ruling coalition.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu Cabinet expands with VCK and IUML joining.
  • Two new ministers sworn in, representing alliance partners.
  • Expansion follows initial outside support after elections.
  • Vande Mataram singing sparks controversy during ceremony.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu is poised for another round of expansion, with alliance partners Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally entered the Cabinet after initially extending outside support to the Vijay-led administration.

On Friday, IUML MLA A.M. Shahjahan was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, alongside VCK MLA Vanni Arasu.

Pressure Grew For Allies To Get Cabinet Berths

As coalition discussions progressed, demands intensified for supporting parties to receive representation in the Cabinet. While the Communist parties reportedly declined participation, both the IUML and VCK held internal consultations over joining the ministry.

The political developments come in the aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where TVK emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats, though it fell short of the majority mark required to independently form the government.

Following the election outcome, the Indian National Congress broke away from its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and joined hands with TVK. Soon after, the VCK, Communist parties, and IUML announced outside support to the new coalition, enabling Vijay to take oath as Chief Minister along with an initial set of ministers.

On Thursday, the TVK government carried out its first major Cabinet expansion, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approving the induction of 23 MLAs into the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan in Chennai, with the new ministers representing constituencies across Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts.

The expanded Cabinet included 21 ministers from TVK and two from Congress. However, representatives from the IUML and VCK were absent, fuelling speculation about ongoing alliance negotiations.

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VCK To Exit DMK Alliance?

Subsequently, VCK leaders held consultations and decided to participate in the TVK-led government.

The party later announced that Vanni Arasu, elected from the Tindivanam constituency, and Shahjahan, elected from the Papanasam constituency, would be inducted into the Cabinet.

Sources indicated that Vanni Arasu is likely to be assigned the Adi Dravidian Welfare portfolio, while Shahjahan may oversee the Minority Welfare department.

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Vande Mataram Controversy Overshadows Expansion

The Cabinet expansion ceremony itself also became politically contentious after Vande Mataram was sung first during the event, triggering criticism from opposition parties and reigniting debates over protocol and Tamil identity.

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Frequently Asked Questions

Which alliance partners have formally joined the Tamil Nadu Cabinet?

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have formally entered the Cabinet after initially providing outside support.

Who were the latest MLAs sworn into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet?

IUML MLA A.M. Shahjahan and VCK MLA Vanni Arasu were sworn in as Ministers on Friday.

Why did alliance partners demand Cabinet berths?

Demands for Cabinet representation intensified as coalition discussions progressed, with supporting parties seeking a formal role in the government.

Which parties declined participation in the Cabinet expansion?

The Communist parties reportedly declined participation in the Cabinet expansion.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
VCK IUML Vijay Tamil Nadu Politics TVK Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion
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