Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officials consider late August; election schedule not yet announced.

The Election Commission has reportedly initiated preparatory work for by-elections to vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, following a series of resignations that have reshaped the state's political landscape after the 2026 Assembly elections. While an official poll schedule is yet to be announced, administrative preparations are said to be underway, with district authorities being asked to begin logistical planning for the proposed bypolls.

Election Commission Begins Groundwork For Bypolls

According to reports, the Election Commission has directed district election officials to begin preliminary arrangements for the Assembly by-elections in constituencies that have fallen vacant.

Officials have reportedly been asked to submit details on polling station requirements, security arrangements and electoral roll preparation to facilitate the conduct of the elections.

The reports also state that officers have already been appointed for several constituencies and that initial assessments have been submitted to the Commission.

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Seven Seats Expected To Go To Polls

The vacancies are reported to have arisen following the resignations of several MLAs after the Assembly elections, along with the resignation of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay from the Trichy East constituency.

If all the vacancies are officially notified, by-elections would be required for seven Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission has not yet issued an official notification announcing the election schedule or confirming the final list of constituencies that will go to the polls.

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Poll Schedule Yet To Be Announced

According to reports citing Election Commission sources, officials are assessing the election calendar, including public holidays and local events in August, before finalising the polling dates. It suggest that the Commission is considering holding the by-elections towards the end of August.

Political developments following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have led to considerable speculation over the outcome of the proposed bypolls.