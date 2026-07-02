Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Bypolls Soon? Election Commission Begins Preparations For 7 Vacant Assembly Seats

Tamil Nadu Bypolls Soon? Election Commission Begins Preparations For 7 Vacant Assembly Seats

The Election Commission has reportedly begun preparations for bypolls to vacant Tamil Nadu Assembly seats, with polling expected later this year.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Officials consider late August; election schedule not yet announced.

The Election Commission has reportedly initiated preparatory work for by-elections to vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, following a series of resignations that have reshaped the state's political landscape after the 2026 Assembly elections. While an official poll schedule is yet to be announced, administrative preparations are said to be underway, with district authorities being asked to begin logistical planning for the proposed bypolls.

Election Commission Begins Groundwork For Bypolls

According to reports, the Election Commission has directed district election officials to begin preliminary arrangements for the Assembly by-elections in constituencies that have fallen vacant.

Officials have reportedly been asked to submit details on polling station requirements, security arrangements and electoral roll preparation to facilitate the conduct of the elections.

The reports also state that officers have already been appointed for several constituencies and that initial assessments have been submitted to the Commission.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers Kept In Washing Machine, Water Sprayed Into Mouth At Capegemini Campus

Seven Seats Expected To Go To Polls

The vacancies are reported to have arisen following the resignations of several MLAs after the Assembly elections, along with the resignation of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay from the Trichy East constituency.

If all the vacancies are officially notified, by-elections would be required for seven Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission has not yet issued an official notification announcing the election schedule or confirming the final list of constituencies that will go to the polls.

ALSO READ: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Temperature To Fall By 4-5 Degrees

Poll Schedule Yet To Be Announced

According to reports citing Election Commission sources, officials are assessing the election calendar, including public holidays and local events in August, before finalising the polling dates. It suggest that the Commission is considering holding the by-elections towards the end of August. 

Political developments following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have led to considerable speculation over the outcome of the proposed bypolls.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Lawyers Submit Complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Demand FIR

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are these by-elections being held?

The vacancies arose due to the resignations of several MLAs after the 2026 Assembly elections. This includes the resignation of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay from the Trichy East constituency.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assembly Elections Election Commission Politics Bypolls Tamil Nadu Politics Tamil NAdu C Joseph Vijay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tamil Nadu Bypolls Soon? Election Commission Begins Preparations For 7 Vacant Assembly Seats
Tamil Nadu Bypolls Soon? Election Commission Begins Preparations For 7 Vacant Assembly Seats
India
2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month
2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month
India
'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case
'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case
India
Vande Bharat Among 12 Trains Facing Route Changes From Tomorrow; Full List Here
Vande Bharat Among 12 Trains Facing Route Changes From Tomorrow; Full List Here
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Lawyers Submit Complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Demand FIR
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Ayodhya Advocates Protest Over Alleged Donation Misuse, Demand FIR and CBI Probe
Monsoon Crisis: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Reported to Have Potholes After First Rainfall
Breaking: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Faces Damage Claims After First Heavy Rain
Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget