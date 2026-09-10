The TVK-led alliance is named the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA). Its name was finalized at a coordination meeting held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.
TVK Fields Former MLAs In Madurantakam, Dharapuram For October 6 TN Bypolls
Tamil nadu by election 2026: TVK names former MLAs K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama for Madurantakam and Dharapuram as its alliance gets the SSJVA name.
- TVK nominated two former MLAs for by-elections.
- TVK-led alliance named SSJVA, includes Congress, IUML.
- Alliance extends political cooperation to cover Puducherry.
Tamil nadu by election 2026: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced its candidates for the October 6 by-elections to two reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC). The party has fielded two former legislators for the contests, opting for experienced leaders as it prepares for the electoral battle under its newly named alliance, the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA).
Two Former MLAs In Fray
For Madurantakam (SC), TVK has nominated K. Maragatham Kumaravel, a former MLA who currently serves as the party's Deputy General Secretary. P. Sathyabama, another former legislator and the Tiruppur South-East District Secretary, will contest from Dharapuram (SC).
The selection of two leaders with previous legislative experience gives TVK a seasoned face in both constituencies as the party gears up for the by-elections.
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TVK-Led Front Gets Name
The alliance supporting TVK's electoral campaign has now received an official identity, with its partners adopting the name Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.
The grouping comprises the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), alongside TVK.
The alliance's name was finalised at its second coordination meeting at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Wednesday.
TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has been appointed chairperson of the alliance.
Alliance To Cover Puducherry
The constituent parties also decided to extend their political cooperation beyond Tamil Nadu to Puducherry.
The decision comes as the alliance partners seek to formalise their coordination across the two Union Territory and state-level political spaces, while working together ahead of the upcoming by-elections.
The formation of the SSJVA gives the TVK-led grouping a formal political identity as its candidates prepare to enter the electoral contest.
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Leaders Present At Meet
The alliance's new name and its broader framework were announced at a joint press conference following the coordination meeting.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, IUML national president K.M. Khader Mohideen, VCK founder-president Thol. Thirumavalavan and MDMK leader Vaiko attended the media interaction.
Senior TVK leaders and ministers Aadhav Arjuna and K.G. Arunraj were also present.
With the candidate announcements now in place and the alliance formally named, attention will turn to the campaign for Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC), where TVK will seek to consolidate the support of its coalition partners in the October 6 by-elections.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of the TVK-led alliance for the by-elections?
Which constituencies are involved in the upcoming by-elections?
The by-elections are scheduled for two reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu: Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC). These elections are set to take place on October 6.
Who are TVK's candidates for the by-elections?
TVK has nominated K. Maragatham Kumaravel for Madurantakam (SC) and P. Sathyabama for Dharapuram (SC). Both candidates are former legislators with previous experience.
Who is the chairperson of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance?
TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has been appointed as the chairperson of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA).