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English NewsNewsIndiaTVK Fields Former MLAs In Madurantakam, Dharapuram For October 6 TN Bypolls

TVK Fields Former MLAs In Madurantakam, Dharapuram For October 6 TN Bypolls

Tamil nadu by election 2026: TVK names former MLAs K. Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama for Madurantakam and Dharapuram as its alliance gets the SSJVA name.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK nominated two former MLAs for by-elections.
  • TVK-led alliance named SSJVA, includes Congress, IUML.
  • Alliance extends political cooperation to cover Puducherry.

Tamil nadu by election 2026: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced its candidates for the October 6 by-elections to two reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC). The party has fielded two former legislators for the contests, opting for experienced leaders as it prepares for the electoral battle under its newly named alliance, the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA).

Two Former MLAs In Fray

For Madurantakam (SC), TVK has nominated K. Maragatham Kumaravel, a former MLA who currently serves as the party's Deputy General Secretary. P. Sathyabama, another former legislator and the Tiruppur South-East District Secretary, will contest from Dharapuram (SC).

The selection of two leaders with previous legislative experience gives TVK a seasoned face in both constituencies as the party gears up for the by-elections.

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TVK-Led Front Gets Name

The alliance supporting TVK's electoral campaign has now received an official identity, with its partners adopting the name Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.

The grouping comprises the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), alongside TVK.

The alliance's name was finalised at its second coordination meeting at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Wednesday.

TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has been appointed chairperson of the alliance.

Alliance To Cover Puducherry

The constituent parties also decided to extend their political cooperation beyond Tamil Nadu to Puducherry.

The decision comes as the alliance partners seek to formalise their coordination across the two Union Territory and state-level political spaces, while working together ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

The formation of the SSJVA gives the TVK-led grouping a formal political identity as its candidates prepare to enter the electoral contest.

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Leaders Present At Meet

The alliance's new name and its broader framework were announced at a joint press conference following the coordination meeting.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, IUML national president K.M. Khader Mohideen, VCK founder-president Thol. Thirumavalavan and MDMK leader Vaiko attended the media interaction.

Senior TVK leaders and ministers Aadhav Arjuna and K.G. Arunraj were also present.

With the candidate announcements now in place and the alliance formally named, attention will turn to the campaign for Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC), where TVK will seek to consolidate the support of its coalition partners in the October 6 by-elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the TVK-led alliance for the by-elections?

The TVK-led alliance is named the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA). Its name was finalized at a coordination meeting held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

Which constituencies are involved in the upcoming by-elections?

The by-elections are scheduled for two reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu: Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC). These elections are set to take place on October 6.

Who are TVK's candidates for the by-elections?

TVK has nominated K. Maragatham Kumaravel for Madurantakam (SC) and P. Sathyabama for Dharapuram (SC). Both candidates are former legislators with previous experience.

Who is the chairperson of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance?

TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has been appointed as the chairperson of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA).

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madurantakam Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK C Joseph Vijay Dharapuram
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